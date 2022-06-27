Cats and Their Food

Sherry McGuinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5qLd_0gMey5UZ00
Our sweet Dooley. Photo by author.

One day they love it and the next, well...you know. But hopefully, for you people who share your lives with cats, the following article will help.

We’re currently enduring a very stressful time at the McGuinn household. My husband’s dealing with his chronic insomnia and I’m gearing up for my yearly. mammogram this coming Monday.

Six years cancer-free, thankfully, but it always messes with my head.

On top of this, our senior boy, Dooley, who is going on fourteen, has stopped eating the food that he gobbled up voraciously.

Our three kitties, Dooley, Conor, who is seven, and Lorna, who is five have always been fed canned food as I personally believe it’s a healthier choice. I know many cat people disagree as they feel dry kibble keeps their cats’ teeth clean.

Not necessarily true, but I’ll cover that in another story.

That said, most cats love kibble as it’s like crack to them. And, to their credit, pet food companies have elevated their standards quite a bit. I recall when we first became cat parents, we fed our babies grocery-store kibble, which they gobbled up.

Through the years, I educated myself on the benefits of a wet, high-protein, grain-free diet and have been feeding a variety of canned foods from Wellness, Blue Buffalo, Nutro, and other established manufacturers. And, I’ve never had any problems as our kitties enjoy the variety and in turn, receive a medley of healthy nutrients.

I’ve created a monster, though, as a couple of years back I got into the habit of “gifting” our cats with some dry kibble midday, as a treat. I keep it in the laundry room and they run down like clockwork so I can scatter some on the floor, where they gobble it up like a flock of pigeons.

But of course, cats, being the inscrutable creatures they are, will often turn the tables on us, literally, overnight.

About two weeks ago, we noticed that Dooley lost a bit of weight. He’d also stopped eating every bit of his food as he’d done previously. In fact, we joked that he was a member of the “clean plate club.”

Conor has always been a bit pickier, but not to a point where we’ve been concerned. In fact, he’s spoiled within an inch of his life. He doesn’t like something, mommy gives it a toss and tries something else. That’s a lot of food, and money in the can.

As if he’s picking up on what Dooley’s doing, Conor has now become a problem-eater.

Over the past few days, I’ve spent a fortune on cat food, buying everything from the most expensive brands like Instinct to Fancy Feast, which, like everything else, has spiked in price.

It’s been hit or miss. But, lest I forget to mention this, we immediately made an appointment with our vet to have Dooley checked out as you don’t take chances with older kitties, or any kitties, for that matter.

And that leads me to stress the following: For anyone thinking of taking a new pet into your life, realize that this is a long-term commitment and their care is in your hands. If for any reason, you sense a shift in your cat’s behavior, or they start vomiting excessively or walk away from their food bowl, please, do not fool around. Make an appointment with your veterinarian posthaste. Yes, tests can be expensive but again, that’s the commitment you made and you must honor it.

So, accordingly, we had Dooley’s bloodwork done, along with a urine test. Our vet also gave us an appetite booster, a gel that I must rub into the hairless part of Dooley’s ear, every twenty-four hours

I just found out that both tests are normal. But, that’s not solving the problem of Dooley’s not eating.

There is something in the back of my mind that’s scaring me. Dooley has a penchant for chewing on plastic. For example, if I leave a pack of paper towels on the table, he’ll try to rip through the plastic wrapper. I do my best to keep this stuff hidden but everyone slips up now and again. He’s not the first of our cats to dig the taste of plastic, and I don’t get it, for the life of me. But hey, he’s a cat!

Last week, I found a couple of pieces of chewed-up plastic that looked as if they’d been vomited up.

So, now I have to wonder if perhaps there’s something going on in Dooley’s stomach. Our vet told me that the next steps would be x-rays, followed by an ultrasound if the x-rays show nothing.

Yes, this will be very expensive, but he’ll get whatever he needs. With our vet’s approval, we decided to see if the gel has a positive effect on Dooley’s appetite, and meanwhile, I’ll attempt to feed him what I believe he’ll like.

Right now, everything’s a guessing game. And Conor, who is the sweetest ginger boy, isn’t making this situation any easier.

If I can’t get Dooley to eat a sufficient amount of food tonight, I’ll make the call tomorrow to schedule an ultrasound and skip the x-rays as this manner of imaging will show more of what’s going on.

Have you been in a similar situation, where your cat says “no thanks” to whatever food you serve up? If so, what have you done to rectify this?

Part of me thinks, “Well, the heck with it. If this is all about food, I’ll just give the boys kibble and let it go at that.”

But, again, in my opinion, that’s not the healthiest option, so I’ll explore every other avenue, first. Maybe I’m being too anal. But, their health is paramount.

I’ll keep you updated as to what we find out. Whatever it is, we’ll take care of it to the best of our ability. Because Dooley, and all of our cats, are worth it. And that’s love.

Thanks for reading.

© Sherry McGuinn, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cats# pets# cat food# pet care# cat love

Comments / 0

Published by

My goal is to educate, entertain, make you laugh, and above all, make you think. I will be running the gamut as far as my articles go because I have a restless mind and I allow it to ramble where and when it wants. I hope you enjoy what I'm looking forward to sharing with you. If so, I'd love for you to follow me. Thanks for reading.

Chicago, IL
2358 followers

More from Sherry McGuinn

Chicago, IL

If One of Your New Year's Resolution's Was to Tame Your Sweet Tooth, I Have a Treat for You

Life is tough enough without denying ourselves of simple pleasures like a piece of candy or slice of cake every now and then. But, there's no denying that sugar isn't good for us. So, if you're looking for a way to kind of "have your cake and eat it, too," please check out the following.

Read full story

In My Humble Opinion, The Latest News On Alcohol Isn't Good

This morning as I mounted my stationary bike to take a five-mile ride to nowhere, I decided to check into All Bad News, All The Time, aka CNN, for a couple of minutes. I managed to tune in just as the sour-pussed anchors were bemoaning the results of a study from the World Health Organization stating that no amount of alcohol is good for the heart. That’s in “none.” Not a friggin’ drop.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Skincare Has a Whole New Look

New trend in K-Beauty has skincare lovers singing its praises. You gotta love the masterminds behind the wildly popular K-Beauty products, which have revolutionized the way we women — and men, as well — care for our skin.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

“Oh Christmas, How I Dread Ye”

Lights! Camera! Action! We’re heading into the holiday season and for many of us, that means scrambling like roaches in an abandoned building to make things as “perfect” as they can be.

Read full story
1 comments
Elgin, IL

Street Racing? You're Being Watched, Finally!

In previous articles, I've complained about the trend in "street racing," in my Elgin community. Now, I'm sure this happens in other towns, but I live in this one and am appalled at the arrogance of drivers who think it's okay to crank up the speed to 90 mph on a 35 mph road, specifically, Congdon Avenue, which is also known as Shoe Factory Road. Once a sleepy side street, it is now a busy conduit to adjoining suburbs like Hoffman Estates.

Read full story
8 comments
Hoffman Estates, IL

It's "Give Something Away Day"

Area thrift shops are happy to take our "gently used" items. During the pandemic and resulting quarantine, many folks made a commitment to decluttering their homes. I was one of them. I figured that with so much time on my hands and stuck in the house virtually all day, every day, I had no excuse to avoid a task that has been on my "to-do" list for far too long.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

Jewel's Produce Section Has Taken an Exotic Turn

The Jewel-Osco on Summit Street in Elgin is one of the smaller stores in the huge grocery chain. The only reason I regularly shop there is that it's three minutes from my home. Sometimes, it's all about "convenience."

Read full story
3 comments
Elgin, IL

Did You Go Overboard at the Elgin Farmers Market?

Here's a great idea for all those blueberries you snatched up. The downtown Elgin Farmers Market is in full swing right now and there's an abundance of fresh veggies, fruits, artisan goodies like cheese and bread, and a lot more. So, if you haven't been, make sure you head over to 31 S. Grove Avenue and support our local farmers this summer.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

You Don't Have to Break the Bank to Break a Sweat

Planet Fitness in West Dundee hits all the right notes, including "affordability" This past year of Covid and quarantine knocked the stuffing out of all of us, in every way possible. Mentally, emotionally and physically.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Buying a New Bed?

Know what you're getting into as "today's beds" come at a price. My husband and I have been sleeping in the same, old saggy bed for years. Let me rephrase: I sleep. He is up and down all night, every night. Or, in and out, I should say, with absolutely no sexual subtext implied.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

"News of the World" Author to Appear at Gail Borden Library

Enjoy a "conversation with Paulette Jiles," Tuesday, July 27 at 7 pm. If you've seen the film starring Tom Hanks and based on Paulette Jiles's novel, then you understand that News of the World was an incredibly detailed account of Texas culture in the 1800s.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

City of Elgin to Create a Community Task Force on Policing

If you've ever wanted to have your say, now's the time. In the past, I've been very vocal about the fact that the Elgin Police Department lacks a strong community presence. I know this because I live in an area where motorists break the law all day, every day. Street racing is more than an annoyance. It's dangerous as hell and I've just about given up trying to effect change.

Read full story
West Dundee, IL

For Food and Atmo, The Village Squire Delivers

Eat, drink and be merry at West Dundee restaurant/tavern. Tucked away on a riverfront side street in downtown West Dundee, The Village Squire is the place to go when you just need to escape the hurly-burly of everyday living, and...chill.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Some Oak Trees in Elgin Besieged by Caterpillars

If you have oak trees on your property, especially of the white and chestnut variety and their leaves appear scarce, you might have an "issue" with gypsy moths. In fact, this year, their numbers are legion.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Summertime is the Right Time for a Farmers' Market

If like me, you don't have a green thumb and can't grow a tomato or pepper to save your life, the area's best farmers got you covered with fresh produce, specialty items, and flowers to help you bring the outdoors, in.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

Elgin's Homeless Population on the Decline

That's not necessarily good news as evictions are on the upswing. Although I've lived in Elgin for twenty years, I'm ashamed to admit I haven't done as much exploring of this old city as I should.

Read full story
3 comments
Elgin, IL

Speed Racers in Elgin Cause Death of Two College Students

I knew this was going to happen. I've known it for a long time. I've alerted the Elgin Police Department to the ignoramuses racing in their souped-up vehicles, on Congdon Avenue, and on residential side streets. This blatant disregard for the law goes on every day, all day, in sporadic bursts.

Read full story
5 comments

"K-Beauty" Has Taken the Industry by Storm

The buzziest skincare products and trends have their origin in South Korea. I love to read about new trends in beauty. Especially since one of my goals is to age in reverse. Sounds crazy, I know, but, we all want to look and feel as good as we can for as long as we can, right?

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Hollywood Comes to Elgin

And it won't be the first time the Chicago area has played a supporting role. Friday, film crews from SKIB Productions, shot footage in downtown Elgin, as well as Schaumburg and. Palatine, for a new holiday flick, Fight Before Christmas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy