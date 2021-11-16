Chicago, IL

“Oh Christmas, How I Dread Ye”

Sherry McGuinn

Or, perhaps it’s something else

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tzh2_0cxDY5Ul00
Image by Beer_Powered/Flickr.Com

Lights! Camera! Action! We’re heading into the holiday season and for many of us, that means scrambling like roaches in an abandoned building to make things as “perfect” as they can be.

Once Thanksgiving is over and the arguments and the massive hangovers have been left behind, that’s when the real work begins. That’s when we gird our loins and hunker down in a futile attempt to pretend we enjoy hunting for the perfect tree, or the perfect recipe for green bean casserole, or the perfect gift for that perfect someone who’s already “got it all.”

I can’t pinpoint the exact year I became a Grinch. Perhaps my dislike for the holidays was cemented six years ago when my parents were both diagnosed with stage four lung cancer right before Thanksgiving. And then, as Christmas approached, I received my own diagnosis of breast cancer.

Bring on the joy!!

Or maybe, it’s the constant “noise.” The incessant “Holly Jolly” shit as we careen through the malls snatching up gifts like squirrels gathering nuts.

(No disrespect to Burl Ives.)

And lest we forget, there is “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” and all the other manufactured days that inspire us to do precious little other than to go into hock.

In spite of that somber beginning, there was a time when the holidays were joyful. When I did look forward to them. Here is what I recollect about Christmases' past that I hope will inspire you to share your own memories.

The Early Years

When I was a kid growing up in Skokie, Illinois with my folks and two siblings, we had a set “pattern” for celebrating the holiday, that we followed for years. Because my Italian mother and my Jewish father were not religious, Christmas was more of a PAR-TAY, than a glorification of the birth of Christ.

And we threw down.

Both Christmas Eve and Day were celebrated with my mother’s extended Italian family.

Chicago’s south side, where my Aunt Helen, Uncle Fred, and four cousins lived was the setting for the night before Christmas. We ate, drank, and made very merry indeed until they headed off for Midnight Mass and we returned to our predominantly Jewish suburb.

Of course, we kids didn’t drink alcohol, but our folks were world-class imbibers. There was plenty of food, though, to staunch the booze before the long drive home.

Typically, in an Italian household, the Christmas Eve feast is all about seafood and pasta. No meat. What a glorious, glorious repast! Fried calamari, done to a golden turn. Baccala, or cod baked in a savory tomato sauce. My mother’s signature baked clams. And, two or three pasta dishes, including lasagne. As I write this, I can practically smell the garlic and basil wafting from my mom’s mouth-watering sauce which she slaved over all day.

We kids always got into trouble and my Uncle Fred’s signature move was to make us stand in a corner until we’d figured out what we’d done wrong. It was more of a tradition than punishment and everyone, including my uncle, laughed until we nearly peed ourselves.

While the adults talked and the younger kids speculated on what Santa would bring, my cousin Joey and I, who was just three months older than me, repaired to his room to plow through his huge collection of 45 rpm records.

A babe magnet, Joey went through girlfriends like underwear and was so much fun to be around.

Aunt Helen is gone, now, as are my parents and all my aunts and uncles, save for two, including Uncle Fred who’s still kickin’ at ninety and lives with Joey, who, having never shed his love for the ladies, shattered his marriage and was divorced years ago.

He and I spoke just last week about his younger sister, who is fighting multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

She has been in and out of the hospital, underwent a stem cell procedure that didn’t take, and just had a tumor removed from her spine, all while undergoing multiple forms of chemotherapy.

Cancer. The scourge of my family and so many others. And so it goes.

The Middle Years

After Aunt Helen and Uncle Fred moved to the north side, there were no more southside bacchanals. That said, my folks carried on like the stalwarts they were, and Christmas Eves in Skokie were raucous, boozy affairs where Dad often dressed up as Nick the Beard and Mom served up all our old favorites.

My sister was in charge of the decorations and made sure that each of us had our own stocking hanging over the fireplace mantle.

Dad was so proud of his fire-building prowess. I see him in my mind’s eye stoking and poking, his face rosy from a potent mix of vodka and the fire’s heat.

During this time, I was living in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago where the man who was to become my husband brought me my first real Christmas tree.

There was a knock at my apartment door. I opened it and there he was, hoisting a fragrant Balsam, fresh from the lot.

After that, we always had a tree. In fact, my husband turned out to be a master of Christmas decor.

Our apartment, and then our home, was like a Christmas wonderland after he did his thing. There were turn-of-the-century, ceramic homes with lights, garlands everywhere, candles in decorative holders, and of course, that beautiful tree.

It was so welcoming and cozy. The perfect hideaway for the blustery holiday season.

I did my best to help but was never really good at it. My expertise lay in stashing everything away after the New Year. And I never lagged as I couldn’t understand those people who left their decorations up well into February. Just the notion of it depressed me.

Perhaps that was a sign of the Grinch I was to become.

One year during this period my husband and I spent Christmas Eve in Skokie as we normally did and the evening resulted in our not speaking to my parents for at least a couple of years, after.

Until they moved to Wisconsin’s North Woods, Christmas Day was always spent with my husband’s family, where great food, lively conversation…and sanity…prevailed. Except for the food, this was the polar opposite of what went on with my gang. When my inlaws imbibed (except for my father-in-law, who’d quit alcohol), they were, well…jolly.

As I’ve shared in past stories my parents and booze made for a volatile mix, with my father being especially combustible. When he drank, he got mean. An old story and one that many people can relate to, sadly.

This particular Night Before Christmas, it was past ten and we were beat. It was time to leave and head back to our apartment in the city but my parents pressed us to stay. I’m still not sure why. I don’t recall if dessert had been brought out yet, or not, but, it was time to go.

Rather than respect our feelings, my folks took our wanting to leave as a personal affront, not the first time such an innocuous “state of being” turned disastrous.

As my mother quickly backed down (not really caring if we bounced) it was my father, so good at lighting fires, who set our relationship ablaze that night.

He made a nasty crack about our “having to get home to feed the cats,” which stoked that blaze and enraged both myself and my husband.

You don’t fuck with our cats.

Yet, he liked our cats. He was just being Dad. Drunk Dad. Mean Dad. Monster Dad.

That said, words were exchanged. He called me a particularly nasty expletive, my hubby let him have it and that, as they say, “was that.”

It wasn’t the first time I took a hiatus from my family and wouldn’t be the last.

And Now for Something Completely Different

I mentioned my cousin who is battling cancer. For several years, she has hosted Christmas Eve for our extended family. It’s the one time during the year that I see all my cousins and their families. And Uncle Fred, as well.

Now though, that’s off the table and it feels as if our world is shrinking. My parents are dead. My husband’s parents are dead and his two siblings live out of state. My brother might as well be dead as my sister and I haven’t talked to him in six years, and he’s also moved out of state. So, it’s my husband, myself and my sister, and her family.

After Thanksgiving is over, I will do my best to add some Christmas cheer to our home. I’ll put out a few decorations, haul out our small, fiber-optic tree and do my best to remain positive and upbeat.

My husband and I bemoan the fact that we haven’t had a “real” tree in years, but, neither one of us has the energy to deal with it. We have boxes upon boxes of decorations and just hauling them out from our crawl space and sifting through them is a good deal of work.

I know. I sound like a shit.

Either Christmas Eve or Day will be spent at my sister’s where I’ll probably drink too much, and think too much as I gaze at the portrait of our beautiful mother hanging on her family room wall.

I’ll think of both my parents, ravaged by lung cancer and gone six years now. I miss them, and my inlaws, who treated me like a daughter from the first day we met.

Isn’t it funny how, in the process of writing these stories, suddenly “stuff” that was murky before becomes crystal clear?

It’s not Christmas I dread, but death. Because I can’t help but wonder, how many holidays remain on my personal calendar?

As the end of another year approaches, and I still haven’t achieved my “goals,” I go to the dark side. I’m fighting that, but it’s difficult. Surely, many of you can relate.

Why are we so hard on ourselves? And what is a year, after all, but 365 days of triumphs and fuck-ups and love and loss?

Why should time carry such import?

Compared to so many others who are struggling right now through a pandemic that hangs on in spite of our masks and injections and sanitizers, with food and gas prices soaring and a world gone mad, my blessings are many.

For example, our three cats don’t give a damn about the holiday season. Rain or shine, holidays or not, they just want to love us and be loved in return. Like those that came before them.

My husband puts up with my foibles and my moods and all the other shit that I can dish out if I unleash “Bad Sherry.” I’m kind of like my dad that way. I’m working on it. I’m working on quite a lot, actually.

He also is incredibly supportive of my dreams. So what else can I ask for? What do I want for Christmas?

Not much. I want my cousin to pull through and beat cancer. I want us to stay healthy and keep abreast of our finances. I want to continue to engage with my friends here. I want Donald Trump to go away, forever.

And, I want to produce a script. I’m working on that, too.

I’ll try harder this season. I will. I’ll remember everything I have, and give thanks.

Yet, at the risk of appearing selfish, there’s one more Christmas gift I’m longing for.

I’d like time to slow down. Just a little.

Sherry McGuinn is a longtime Chicago-area writer and award-winning screenwriter. She is currently pitching her newest screenplay, “The Month We Fell Apart,” a drama with dark, comedic overtones and inspired by a true story, as well as “DEAD TIRED,” a female-driven, erotic thriller.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

My goal is to educate, entertain, make you laugh, and above all, make you think. I will be running the gamut as far as my articles go because I have a restless mind and I allow it to ramble where and when it wants. I hope you enjoy what I'm looking forward to sharing with you. If so, I'd love for you to follow me. Thanks for reading.

Chicago, IL
2249 followers

More from Sherry McGuinn

Chicago, IL

Skincare Has a Whole New Look

New trend in K-Beauty has skincare lovers singing its praises. You gotta love the masterminds behind the wildly popular K-Beauty products, which have revolutionized the way we women — and men, as well — care for our skin.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

Street Racing? You're Being Watched, Finally!

In previous articles, I've complained about the trend in "street racing," in my Elgin community. Now, I'm sure this happens in other towns, but I live in this one and am appalled at the arrogance of drivers who think it's okay to crank up the speed to 90 mph on a 35 mph road, specifically, Congdon Avenue, which is also known as Shoe Factory Road. Once a sleepy side street, it is now a busy conduit to adjoining suburbs like Hoffman Estates.

Read full story
8 comments
Hoffman Estates, IL

It's "Give Something Away Day"

Area thrift shops are happy to take our "gently used" items. During the pandemic and resulting quarantine, many folks made a commitment to decluttering their homes. I was one of them. I figured that with so much time on my hands and stuck in the house virtually all day, every day, I had no excuse to avoid a task that has been on my "to-do" list for far too long.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

Jewel's Produce Section Has Taken an Exotic Turn

The Jewel-Osco on Summit Street in Elgin is one of the smaller stores in the huge grocery chain. The only reason I regularly shop there is that it's three minutes from my home. Sometimes, it's all about "convenience."

Read full story
3 comments
Elgin, IL

Did You Go Overboard at the Elgin Farmers Market?

Here's a great idea for all those blueberries you snatched up. The downtown Elgin Farmers Market is in full swing right now and there's an abundance of fresh veggies, fruits, artisan goodies like cheese and bread, and a lot more. So, if you haven't been, make sure you head over to 31 S. Grove Avenue and support our local farmers this summer.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

You Don't Have to Break the Bank to Break a Sweat

Planet Fitness in West Dundee hits all the right notes, including "affordability" This past year of Covid and quarantine knocked the stuffing out of all of us, in every way possible. Mentally, emotionally and physically.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Buying a New Bed?

Know what you're getting into as "today's beds" come at a price. My husband and I have been sleeping in the same, old saggy bed for years. Let me rephrase: I sleep. He is up and down all night, every night. Or, in and out, I should say, with absolutely no sexual subtext implied.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

"News of the World" Author to Appear at Gail Borden Library

Enjoy a "conversation with Paulette Jiles," Tuesday, July 27 at 7 pm. If you've seen the film starring Tom Hanks and based on Paulette Jiles's novel, then you understand that News of the World was an incredibly detailed account of Texas culture in the 1800s.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

City of Elgin to Create a Community Task Force on Policing

If you've ever wanted to have your say, now's the time. In the past, I've been very vocal about the fact that the Elgin Police Department lacks a strong community presence. I know this because I live in an area where motorists break the law all day, every day. Street racing is more than an annoyance. It's dangerous as hell and I've just about given up trying to effect change.

Read full story
West Dundee, IL

For Food and Atmo, The Village Squire Delivers

Eat, drink and be merry at West Dundee restaurant/tavern. Tucked away on a riverfront side street in downtown West Dundee, The Village Squire is the place to go when you just need to escape the hurly-burly of everyday living, and...chill.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Some Oak Trees in Elgin Besieged by Caterpillars

If you have oak trees on your property, especially of the white and chestnut variety and their leaves appear scarce, you might have an "issue" with gypsy moths. In fact, this year, their numbers are legion.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Summertime is the Right Time for a Farmers' Market

If like me, you don't have a green thumb and can't grow a tomato or pepper to save your life, the area's best farmers got you covered with fresh produce, specialty items, and flowers to help you bring the outdoors, in.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

Elgin's Homeless Population on the Decline

That's not necessarily good news as evictions are on the upswing. Although I've lived in Elgin for twenty years, I'm ashamed to admit I haven't done as much exploring of this old city as I should.

Read full story
3 comments
Elgin, IL

Speed Racers in Elgin Cause Death of Two College Students

I knew this was going to happen. I've known it for a long time. I've alerted the Elgin Police Department to the ignoramuses racing in their souped-up vehicles, on Congdon Avenue, and on residential side streets. This blatant disregard for the law goes on every day, all day, in sporadic bursts.

Read full story
5 comments

"K-Beauty" Has Taken the Industry by Storm

The buzziest skincare products and trends have their origin in South Korea. I love to read about new trends in beauty. Especially since one of my goals is to age in reverse. Sounds crazy, I know, but, we all want to look and feel as good as we can for as long as we can, right?

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Hollywood Comes to Elgin

And it won't be the first time the Chicago area has played a supporting role. Friday, film crews from SKIB Productions, shot footage in downtown Elgin, as well as Schaumburg and. Palatine, for a new holiday flick, Fight Before Christmas.

Read full story
Elgin, IL

Elgin's Fresh Market Provides a Welcome Change From the Standard Chains

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, I find that most of my time "out and about" is spent shopping for groceries. I know, Zzzzzzzz. And, I agree. Grocery shopping can be a big snooze if you don't mix it up a little and try out different markets.

Read full story
3 comments
Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville Walmart Does Away With Checkout Lines

A couple of weeks ago, I stopped into the Walmart Supercenter on Dundee Avenue in Carpentersville to pick up a few things. When I went to check out, I had to stop and get my bearings as I thought I was at the wrong end of the store, as I couldn't see any open lanes or cashiers.

Read full story
66 comments
Elgin, IL

Afraid of the Dentist? Elgin Practice Caters to People Like Us

For most of my life, I've feared going to the dentist. Actually, "fear" is too mild a word. I developed a big-time phobia of anything having to do with dental "procedures." Ugh! Just that word!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy