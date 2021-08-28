Hit the dance floor in these Warren's top nightclubs

WARREN, MI - Are you looking for packed dance floors accompanied by upbeat music in Warren? Get in line at some of its best nightclubs as listed below.

The Grasshopper Underground

As a renowned venue for both international and domestic techno music, this club is filled with such a vibrant urban nightspot and bar with DJs performing house music. It is also one of the few clubs in Michigan to have installed the VOID acoustic sound system. Due to their stellar reputation in the DJ industry, Nora En Pure, Paul Oakenfold, Claude Von Stroke, Moodymann, Stacey Pullen, Kevin Saunderson, Cosmic Gate, AC Slater, Quix, Autograf, EDX, Eats Everything, Solardo, Jax Jones, and many more have performed at their events.

Club Echelon

Arguably the best club in Warren, many people regularly come here to spend time with friends since it offers an energetic atmosphere to be in. Customers may plan parties, birthdays, and other special occasions. They feature several dining spaces where you can relax with your favorite beverages, as well as an amazing dancing floor with ideal lighting. For reservations and package details, text BIRTHDAY to (248) 933-9053.

SCL Royal OAK99

SCL Royal Oak99 is a dynamic late-night venue with live entertainment, DJ music, and tasty crafted drinks. It presents live music every Friday night, bringing local musicians as well as the finest DJs in town. The club is also equipped with a cutting-edge HARMON sound system, an outside terrace, and complete A/V capabilities. Awsem Zbair is the SCL Royal Oak99's director of operations. This is a perfect place for you to have a wonderful night out for any occasion - from birthday celebrations to corporate events with your colleagues.

