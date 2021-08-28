Satisfy your sweet tooth in Wayne County

WAYNE, MI - Whether you are a visitor or a resident, you won’t be able to resist the sweet flavors of Wayne County. The most populous county in the whole of Michigan doesn’t fall behind when it comes to dessert.

Check out our highly recommended dessert places in Wayne County you wouldn’t want to miss.

1. Le Detroit Macaron - Hamtramck

18-year-old Isabelle Elwart didn’t think her dream of owning her own bakery would come true so soon. Le Detroit Macaron uses the traditional french method to make its macarons with firm outer-shell and soft insides. Vegan macarons are available at this shop and don’t forget to get some cinnamon rolls on weekends. Le Detroit Macaron offers nearly two dozen macaron flavors.

2. Garrido’s Bistro - Grosse Pointe Woods

In the Spring of 2015, the Garrido family started their Latin American restaurant with a cozy 14-table dining room and patio where they share their culinary heritage. The family grew up in Venezuela after immigrating from Spain, Germany, and Ukraine. The foods served in Garrido’s Bistro reflect the family’s memories, backgrounds, and culture. Garrido’s has boozy shakes, or as they call it, “extreme shakes”. Expect your shakes to come with a topping of an entire slice of cake, or a brownie, and more.

3. Shatila Bakery – Dearborn and West Bloomfield

In the heart of the historic city of Dearborn, Riad Shatila founded Shatila Bakery in 1979. Its mission has always been to bake and deliver the highest quality, authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern pastries through each bite of its baklava and knafeh.

