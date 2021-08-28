Pottery classes in Macomb County

MACOMB, MI - The performing arts scene in Macomb County is rich with theatre, music, dance groups for all ages and levels, and pottery. If you are looking for a new hobby to indulge in now that summer is over, Macomb County offers some of the best pottery studios for you.

Pottery is one of the oldest and well known decorative arts. It involves an object made of clay that is later hardened with heat. Not only is it therapeutic,you can also make your own plates and bowls for your home. Check out these pottery studios in Macomb County.

1.Creative Keepsakes

Located in the Crossings Plaza at 50710 Gratiot Avenue, just next door to Hobby Lobby, Creative Keepsakes is a traditional and contemporary ceramics studio. Here, you can experience pottery with an extensive variety of best quality bisque, brushes and tools, clays, lights kits, non-fired products or nontoxic low-fire, mid-range color, and other items for your project.

2. Gailanna Pottery

Every piece of pottery that is created here tells a story. It is a place where you can learn how to create with clay and develop your own creative style. You can shop its available unique pieces, or personalize your own for a special gift or event, or for yourself.

3.Plaster Playhouse

Sign up for Plaster Playhouse’s classes that are available for all different age groups. It is an excellent way to perfect your artistic skills. Bring your kids to one of its camps to introduce them to the basics of paint-your-own-pottery. The place is located at 50652 Sabrina Drive, Shelby Charter Township.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.