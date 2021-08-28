Ann Arbor, MI

Get your tattoo in these three tattoo shops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI - Tattoos are one of self-expression in the form of art. Tattoos can represent freedom, desire, commitment, creativity, and independence. Choosing the best place to get your body inked is a crucial decision. Here are three tattoo parlors you can find in Ann Arbor.

1. Name Brand Tattoo

Name Brand Tattoo is currently only open by appointment. You have to be 18 or above to make an appointment with this tattoo salon. Established in 1999, Name Brand Tattoo is using an approach to traditional tattoos and has been recognized by tattoo artists and collectors around the world.

Location: 205 N Main St 2nd Fl Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Operation hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 1 - 7 p.m.

Monday closed

Phone: (734) 623-0553

2. Lucky Monkey Tattoo

Established in 2002, Lucky Monkey Tattoo is a body art facility that is officially licensed by the State of Michigan's Department of Community Health. The tattoo artists there are already trained and certified in Bloodborne Pathogens. These artists will provide you with artistic, clean, and high-level customer services.

Location: 3024 Packard Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Operation hours:

Monday to Saturday, 12:30 - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12:30 - 6 p.m.

Phone: (734) 623-8200

3. Tattoos by Billy Smokes

Tattoos by Billy Smokes offers four types of tattoos you can get. Black and grey tattoo, color tattoo, traditional tattoo, and cover-up tattoo or re-work tattoo. It also has a piercing service in its salon. You can book a reservation to get inked by phone call.

Location: 5060 Jackson Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Operation hours:

Monday to Sunday, open for 24 hours

Phone: (734) 740-7310

