Where to wind down alone in Detroit for introverts

DETROIT, MI - When you’re an introvert, hanging out with other people can be a real energy zapper. Here are recommended places you can go to wind down alone in peace. Some of these places might be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, so please always check on their website before going.

1. The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) - 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

The Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) is a wonderful place to unwind. You're surrounded by history and fascinating facts, and going alone is completely acceptable, so you won't stand out.

2. Detroit Public Library - 5201 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

What better way to spend a relaxing afternoon than surrounded by books in a library? For a quiet retreat, you can use one of the many computers available at the Detroit Public Library or bring your own laptop. It's also not a good idea to talk. If you want to watch something, just remember to bring your headphones.

3. Urban Bean Co - 200 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226

If you live in Detroit and are a hipster, look no further. Urban Bean Co is super cool, they play good music, and no one will bother you while you sip your vegan soy mocha frozen latte while jamming out.

4. The Detroit Bubble Tea Co. - 22821 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220

The Detroit Bubble Tea Co. is a fantastic place for introverts who don't like the traditional, hippy-vibe coffee shops. It's located right downtown in Ferndale. It's bright and colorful, and the bubble tea isn't bad either!

5. Goldfish Tea - 117 W 4th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067

In Royal Oak, Goldfish Tea is an atmospheric tea shop that is ideal for the average introvert. This shop, located on West Fourth Street off Main, offers a wide variety of teas, coffees, and bubble teas. The baristas are all friendly, there's plenty of seating, and the music isn't too loud.

