Bring magic to your house with the help of these best house painting companies in Detroit!

DETROIT, MI - Good house painting brings good moods. Make your house looks like it's just been rebuilt with these best house painting in Detroit.

1. A Klein Company Cleaning and Painting

A Klein Company offers a wider range of commercial services than any other facility maintenance company. The company can clean and paint your property from top to bottom, inside and out. Whether you need your carpets and upholstery cleaned, your production equipment repainted, or your floors stripped and waxed, this company can help.

Address: 145 S Livernois Rd, #115, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Phone: (800) 750-5650

Website: http://www.klein-cleaning.com/

2. Eason Painting Inc

Eason Painting Inc is a painting company based in Clinton Township that serves clients in Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties. Interior painting, exterior painting, custom pre-finishing services, deck, and fence painting, and commercial/industrial painting are some of the services offered by the company.

Address: 20502 Hall Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038

Phone: (586) 465-5081

Website: http://easonpainting.com/

3. Imperial Painting

Imperial Painting is a painting company in the Detroit area that works with both residential and commercial clients. The full-service firm has been in business for over 19 years. The com[any’s services include: interior & exterior painting, power washing, wallpaper removal, deck care, aluminum siding painting, varnishing, smoke damage repair, custom color matching, rotted wood repair, rotted stucco panel repair, and more.

Address: Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Phone: (586) 412-9040

Website: https://imperialpaintinginc.com/

4. Nelson’s Painting

Found in 1999, Nelson's Painting has proudly painted homes in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, and Wayne County. The company provides a wide range of services in addition to interior and exterior house painting. Other services offered by Nelson's Painting include deck restoration, power washing, and gutter cleaning.

Address: 42501 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI 48167

Phone: (734) 417-9816

Website: http://nelsonspainting.com/

