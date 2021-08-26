TheRide will be restoring its full-service levels starting on August 29

ANN ARBOR, MI - Starting on August 29, 2021, The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) will be restoring its full-service levels after its reduced service during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. To better serve the community, all routes and services have been adjusted. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) order, face masks will be required until further notice.

Throughout the pandemic, TheRide has been providing critical services using a temporary service plan that has been adjusted by the situation. During a public engagement process held in March and June of this year, feedback from riders and the community was used to develop the final service plan, which will begin on August 29.

All routes and services, both those that are part of the current temporary service plan and those that were in operation prior to the pandemic, are being adjusted. All travelers are encouraged to plan ahead of time by visiting TheRide.org or calling 734-996-0400. Service adjustments may be necessary too, due to the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce availability.

In order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, TheRide continues to enforce the established preventive measures to keep both riders and drivers safe.

Until further notice, customers must wear a face mask as required by federal law. Only in an emergency should the driver be approached. CDC-recommended cleaning protocols are used on buses. To keep drivers and riders apart, plastic barriers have been added.

Employees are provided with sanitization supplies, while drivers are provided with masks, gloves, and face shields. The collection of Lost and Found items has been temporarily halted for the sake of safety.

