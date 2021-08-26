Calling all history lovers to join the "2021 Thomas Edison Trolley Tours"

ST. CLAIR, MI - Port Huron Museum's most popular program, Trolley Tour, is coming next month on September 4, 2021. This trolley tour will focus on Thomas Edison's heritage.

Join Depot Dave Dazer, Port Hudson Museum's Edison expert, on a guided tour of the Depot Museum and a narrated trolley tour of Port Huron to see the sites and listen to the stories of the famous Edison family and their lives here before and after Thomas' departure to New Jersey.

A little background of Thomas Edison, he was the person behind such innovations as the incandescent light bulb, the phonograph, and one of the first motion picture cameras during his 84 lifetimes. He received a record number of 1,093 patents. He was also the founder of the world's first industrial research laboratory.

The tour will begin at the Thomas Edison Depot Museum, which is located on the Edison Parkway, just below the Blue Water Bridges. Participants will ride the trolley operated by the Port Huron Museums to six or more locations in Port Huron related to the Edison story.

The ticket costs $15.00 for Museum members and $25.00 for non-members, and it lasts approximately 2 hours. The tour is limited to 13 people due to COVID restrictions, so make sure you book yours as soon as possible! This event requires masks so don't forget your masks before going in. Payment is due at the time of registration and is nonrefundable unless PHM cancels the event.

Additional information is available by contacting the Port Huron Museum at 810-982-0891 ext. 110 or via email at info@phmuseum.org.

