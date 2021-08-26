Delicious grilled cheese in Detroit you won't regret getting!

DETROIT, MI - Craving for grilled cheese to satisfy your stomach? Check out these best restaurants where you can find delicous grilled cheese in Detroit.
1. HopCat
Dill Havarti, smoked gouda, and muenster is grilled together on sourdough with apple slices, garlic aioli, and honey for HopCat's famous "Madtown Grilled Cheese". Served with a cup of gouda bisque made with roasted red peppers. It costs $11.75 to order this menu.
Address: 4265 Woodward Ave., Detroit
Phone: 313-769-8828
Website: hopcat.com
2. Cafe Muse
The grilled cheese sandwich at Café Muse is made with a unique combination of three types of cheese: Havarti, fontina, and fresh mozzarella. The basil, tomatoes, and organic bread are all sourced locally and as fresh as possible.
Address: 418 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak
Phone: 248-544-4749
Website: cafemuseroyaloak.com
3. Joebar
On their sandwich-centric menu, Joebar has "Dad Jokes 2.0." Swiss, aged cheddar, provolone, and spicy pickles are used to make this grilled cheese. This sandwich comes with McClure's pickle and tomato soup and is grilled with garlic butter. The cost of this particular menu is $12.14, plus $2 for side fries and $3 for sweet potato fries.
Address: 23839 John R Road, Hazel Park
Phone: 248-291-5711
website: joebar.com
4. One-Eyed Betty's
The "Ridiculously Good Grilled Cheese," which consists of buttery grilled sourdough and a cheese blend with sweet tomato jam for dipping, is One-Eyed-Betty's' signature dish. This $11 sandwich comes with fries or onion rings on the side (for an additional fee).
Address: 175 W. Troy St., Ferndale
Phone: 248-808-6633
Website: oneeyedbettys.com
5. Zingerman's Bakehouse
Zingerman's Bakehouse has a $5 grilled cheese special every Wednesday for lunch. Customers can add fresh tomato and honey mustard to their order, which is served on sourdough bread with classic aged cheddar.
Address: 3711 Plaza Dr., Ann Arbor
Phone: 734-761-2095
Website: zingermansbakehouse.com
