Delicious grilled cheese in Detroit you won't regret getting!

DETROIT, MI - Craving for grilled cheese to satisfy your stomach? Check out these best restaurants where you can find delicous grilled cheese in Detroit.

1. HopCat

Dill Havarti, smoked gouda, and muenster is grilled together on sourdough with apple slices, garlic aioli, and honey for HopCat's famous "Madtown Grilled Cheese". Served with a cup of gouda bisque made with roasted red peppers. It costs $11.75 to order this menu.

Address: 4265 Woodward Ave., Detroit

Phone: 313-769-8828

Website: hopcat.com

2. Cafe Muse

The grilled cheese sandwich at Café Muse is made with a unique combination of three types of cheese: Havarti, fontina, and fresh mozzarella. The basil, tomatoes, and organic bread are all sourced locally and as fresh as possible.

Address: 418 S. Washington Ave., Royal Oak

Phone: 248-544-4749

Website: cafemuseroyaloak.com

3. Joebar

On their sandwich-centric menu, Joebar has "Dad Jokes 2.0." Swiss, aged cheddar, provolone, and spicy pickles are used to make this grilled cheese. This sandwich comes with McClure's pickle and tomato soup and is grilled with garlic butter. The cost of this particular menu is $12.14, plus $2 for side fries and $3 for sweet potato fries.

Address: 23839 John R Road, Hazel Park

Phone: 248-291-5711

website: joebar.com

4. One-Eyed Betty's

The "Ridiculously Good Grilled Cheese," which consists of buttery grilled sourdough and a cheese blend with sweet tomato jam for dipping, is One-Eyed-Betty's' signature dish. This $11 sandwich comes with fries or onion rings on the side (for an additional fee).

Address: 175 W. Troy St., Ferndale

Phone: 248-808-6633

Website: oneeyedbettys.com

5. Zingerman's Bakehouse

Zingerman's Bakehouse has a $5 grilled cheese special every Wednesday for lunch. Customers can add fresh tomato and honey mustard to their order, which is served on sourdough bread with classic aged cheddar.

Address: 3711 Plaza Dr., Ann Arbor

Phone: 734-761-2095

Website: zingermansbakehouse.com

