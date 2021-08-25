Suit your style with these top picks for suit tailors in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - The right tailor can make your clothes look more expensive, give your favorite outfit a longer life, or make you look great for that special occasion. These are top picks for suit tailors in Detroit to enhance your looks.

1701 Bespoke - 4160 Woodward Ave F3, Detroit, MI 48201

Since its debut as a pop-up shop in the lobby of the First National Building in downtown Detroit, 1701 Bespoke has seen a steady increase in its customer base. Lawyers, doctors, IT professionals, engineers, businessmen, CEOs, and even a few famous athletes are now regulars at the shop.

They specialize in custom handmade suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, and tuxedos. The procedure begins with customers are measured and guided through a vast selection of fabrics from Italy and England, among shelves with samples of Italian shirts and ties and fabric books.

A unique pattern is created, and the fabric of choice – wool, wool blends, linen, cotton, or seersucker – is hand-stitched by tailors in other countries. Most suits cost $1,500 to $2,500 and take about seven weeks to complete.

Manno Clothing - 23810 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

Manno Clothing has been in the luxury clothing industry for five decades and is one of the best menswear stores in the Midwest. Located at 23810 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI, Manno Clothing offers a wide range of selections such as clothing for the classic and modern gentlemen, wedding suits for grooms and groomsmen, and custom clothes. You can make your custom suits, sport coats, overcoats, shirts, and slacks here too!

Their brands include Hart & Schaffner Marx, Jack Victor, G.Manzoni, Lubiam, S.Cohen, TailoRED, and Holland and Sherry. Ready-made or custom clothing, whichever you desire, Manno Clothing’s authentic service and masterful tailoring will turn you into a loyal regular.

