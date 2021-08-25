Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis is performing at Troy Summer Sensation Concert Series 2021 this weekend!

TROY, MI - On select Thursdays, Boulan Park hosts a variety of musical performances. Come by after work, grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site food trucks, and take in the show!

This Thursday, August 26, 2021, Detroit's Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis will be performing from 6:30 - 8:30 pm.

Thornetta Davis, a Kresge Fellow and the official "Queen of Blues" of Detroit, has won over 30 Detroit Music Awards for her latest CD Honest Woman, which she wrote and produced. Thornetta has been nominated for the National BLUES MUSIC AWARDS six times, with two nominations for the 2021 BMAs for "Best Soul/Blues Female" and "Best instrumentalists/vocals." Thornetta also won the Best Blues Album award at the 2017 French La Academie du Jazz.

Thornetta's live performances will lift your spirits and leave you wanting more. Supported by some of the best musicians in the world, all of whom are from Detroit, Michigan.

"What better place for Thornetta Davis than Lincoln Center?" writes New York Music Daily. Davis and her band are a breath of fresh air in an era when the blues, like bluegrass and roots reggae, has become a legacy style, and many bands treat it as an artifact in a museum. Thornett Davis is a Blues Powerhouse, according to AXS Gary Schwind.

Performance at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 2018 according to DownBeat Magazine “Thornetta preached the blues with no-nonsense sass.” “It's Everything an Album Should Be,” says Barry Kerzner of American Blues Scene of Thornetta Davis's latest CD, "Honest Woman."

Motor City Franks, Junie Pie Baking Co, and Harold's Italian Ice are among the food trucks that will be on-site for the August concerts.

