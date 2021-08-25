Coming next month! Enjoy a ride to Lake St. Clair Metropark with SMART Flex app

ST. CLAIR, MICHIGAN – Next month, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks and SMART will begin a year-long collaboration to provide transit to Lake St. Clair Metropark. This collaboration aims to improve health and access to parks and recreation for all. Metropark Express is a SMART-sponsored pilot transit program.

Visitors can take a SMART Flex on-demand service between a bus stop at 15 Mile and Gratiot and various Metropark locations such as Boat Launch, Plaza (beach, pool, splash pad, adventure golf, food bar, park office, playground), Daysail, and Nature Center (Nature Trails).

SMART Flex is a ride-booking app that works in the Dearborn, Troy, Pontiac, and Hall Road areas.

Individuals and groups can use the new SMART Flex service to schedule a ride on the Metropark Express – powered by SMART – and travel the final few miles between Gratiot and 15 Mile to several Lake St. Clair Metropark destinations using a mobile app. Parkgoers can use the SMART network of fixed routes, including the 563 FAST Gratiot, to connect from downtown Detroit and surrounding areas into the park, thanks to the bus stop's convenient location.

Between September 3 and September 5, 2021, rides to Lake St. Clair Metropark on the Metropark Express will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Users should expect to wait 15-20 minutes between calling and being picked up.

SMART Flex vans can transport up to five people at once, and wheelchair-accessible vans can be requested. If a party of more than five people makes a reservation, SMART will send several vehicles to the park to transport them. For more information on the SMART Flex app, go here.

