Barcade Detroit and what it's all about

DETROIT, MI - Barcade is the original arcade bar that specializes in classic arcade games and American craft beer. Barcade Detroit finally opened its doors on Monday, August 23 2021 after the delay due to COVID-19. Barcade is only open to those aged 21 and older, but special family days are planned in the future.

Located at 666 Selden in Detroit, Barcade has more than 70 classic arcade and pinball games to choose from, a full bar, and a pub-style menu.

The video game selection at Barcade is primarily from the early 1980s and early 1990s, though titles from as early as 1975 and as recent as the mid-2000s may be in the rotation. Many new titles, as well as classic machines from the 1980s and 1990s, are available in the pinball selection. For its arcade games, Barcade uses tokens. Each token costs 25 cents and can be redeemed at any Barcade.

The full bar at all Barcade locations serves beer, wine, and spirits, with a focus on craft spirits and cocktails. Sandwiches, appetizers, and shareable plates with creative twists on classic pub fare and regional specialties make up the majority of the menu. Only American craft beer is available, with local, regional, and national craft breweries represented, and only on draft to save money and energy.

The Green Restaurant Association, a national non-profit organization that recognizes and certifies environmentally responsible restaurant and bar operations, has awarded Green Restaurant Association certification to Barcade locations.

You can make a reservation for a party here. It also provides some merch like classic shirts, limited edition items, gift cards, and more! For more information visit here or call (313) 285-9410.

