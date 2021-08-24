Explore the great 5 Chinese restaurants in Metro Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Detroit, like other major cities, could have had its own Chinatown as early as the 1870s. Southeast Michigan Chinese restaurants have expanded their menus to include hand-pulled noodles and hot pots. Whether you're craving noodles or hot pots, here are the great 5 Chinese restaurants in Metro Detroit you should try.

1. New Peking Restaurant

This Garden City restaurant has been serving Mandarin and Sichuan cuisine for over 30 years. The Chinese-Korean dish jjajangmyeon, which consists of noodles stir-fried with chopped onion and shrimp and topped with a Chinese black bean sauce, is one of the house specialties. Customers can place orders that will be picked up later.

2. Jiang Nang Noodle

This restaurant in Farmington Hills is one of only a few in southeast Michigan that serves Chinese hand-pulled noodles. Beef noodle soup and stir-fried noodles, tofu skin salad, and seven different styles of fried rice are all available. Call ahead to place carryout orders. DoorDash is a delivery service offered by the restaurant.

3. Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant

Shangri-La is a popular Cantonese restaurant in the area. Cholada Chan, who was born in Thailand to Chinese parents, has transformed her restaurant into a one-stop shop for everything from Thai-style Massaman curry to bubble tea and roasted duck noodle soup. Customers can also place orders via the internet.

4. Noodle Topia

Bowls of numbingly spicy Sichuan noodles and rich lamb noodles are perfect for slurping at this modern, casual restaurant. Aside from soups, the restaurant offers a variety of sides and dim sum, including green onion pancakes and toasted pork buns. Order for takeout or delivery online or over the phone. DoorDash, Seamless, Uber Eats, and Grubhub all offer delivery.

5. Kung Fu Noodle House

Kung Fu Noodle House serves Cantonese, Sichuan, and Taiwanese cuisine. Beef noodle soup, soybean paste noodles, and cumin lamb, as well as a variety of chili pots, skewered meats, and dumplings, are all on the menu. Order carryout over the phone or have DoorDash, Caviar, or Uber Eats deliver your order.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.