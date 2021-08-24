Local wineries in Macomb County you should visit at least once

MACOMB COUNTY, MI - Macomb County is home to a growing number of local wineries. These wineries have a wide range of wines to choose from, ranging from robust and dry wines to fruity creations and everything in between. Each winery has its own distinct selection of wines, so there is something for everyone. Here are Macomb County's local wineries you should visit at least once.

1. Blake’s Tasting Room

17985 Armada Center Road, Armada, MI 48005 | 586-784-9463

Blake's Tasting Room is a winery, cidery, and restaurant serving craft beer from around the world. On the property, Blake's grows over 40 different apple varieties, as well as a variety of other crops. Blake's has spent seven decades putting community and the environment first, with a passion for providing visitors with the freshest homegrown fruit and vegetables as well as a memorable family experience.

2. Cellar 104 Boutique Winery

104 Macomb Pl., Mt. Clemens, MI 48043 | 586-242-2222

More than ten different wines are produced right here on Mount Clemens. The mission of Cellar 104 is to make the best wine possible and to provide the best, most memorable experience for each and every guest to enjoy and share with their friends.

3. Filipo Marc Winery

39085 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48038 | 586-226-3990

Filipo Marc Winery, which was founded in 1999, now has over 70 varieties of wine, with more on the way, including many of the standard wine lover's favorites like Merlot, Cabernet, Chardonnay, and others, among many other exciting wines made from grapes from other countries and blends, with fruit like raspberries, mango, and peach, among others.

