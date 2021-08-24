DETROIT, MI - Are you a picky person when it comes to laundry? Do you need a laundry place to be so clean and comfy? Here are the 3 self-service laundries in Metro Detroit you should visit.

1. Lafayette Laundromat - 1561 E Lafayette St, Detroit, MI 48207

The Lafayette Laundromat is a welcoming and clean laundry facility. The Lafayette provides dry cleaning and a wash and folds service. You can use the PayRange phone app to speed things up or use the change machine to start washers with quarters. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, with the last wash at 9 p.m. the pricelists here are $1.50 per pound, with a 10-pound minimum. Comforters are $20 each in any size or three for $40.

2. University Coin Laundromat - 17136 Livernois Avenue, Detroit, MI 48221

Located at 17136 Livernois Avenue, Detroit, MI 48221, University Coin Laundromat is open 24 hours. This place is perfect for you who can only have time to do your laundry at midnight or early in the morning. This place has got very good reviews on Google and about 350+ people couldn't get wrong! This place has upgraded the machines and the machines are clean and work well. It also offers a reasonable cost. Lindsey A, in her review, wrote that for "80lb. load is less than $9 to wash!", she also added that "Dryers are great, dry loads quickly. The staff is great, as well. Helpful and very nice."

3. Laundromat Palace - 8898 W. 8 Mile Rd. Ferndale, MI 48220

The Laundry Palace has been a fixture in Downtown Clawson since 1991. The store is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Its services include wash/dry/fold, dry cleaning and shirt laundering, and commercial laundering services. The place also provides a fully equipped, air-conditioned, well lite, clean, and safe environment, plenty of free parking, free WiFi, ATM, full line of laundry supplies.

