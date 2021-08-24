RiFF RAFF is coming to perform at the Blind Pig this Thursday!

ANN ARBOR, MI - Calling all of you who love or listen to rap music! Coming this week on August 26, 2021, RiFF RAFF will be performing at the Blind Pig/8 Ball Saloon, Ann Arbor, Michigan. RiFF will be accompanied by DJ Whoo Kid, Cash Motivated, Jae Mansa, Big Lotion, and Adam Luther. The ticket is $20 for G/A Standing and $75 for VIP. This event is for all ages and The door will open at 8 p.m., so make sure you're not coming late!

RiFF RAFF aka Jody Highroller, an American rapper with Swedish, Russian, German, and Israeli ancestors, was born in Texas and is known for his freestyle skills and creative wordplay. RiFF RAFF's natural wordsmithing and poetic/visual creative depiction were so unique that Super Producer Diplo, arguably the most well-known producer icon of our time, signed him to his record label in 2013.

He then signed a deal with "Mad Decent" to release his first studio album, "Neon Icon," in 2014. Neon Icon and Dolce & Gabbana had the global hit single "Tip Toein' In My Jawdinz," which went Gold. It was sold and streamed over 500k copies.

His second album "Peach Panther" included the hit song "Carlos Slim," as well as songs by G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, and Danny Brown. RiFF RAFF has continued to tour the world to sold-out venues, making music a sport, but he took a break from music for a few years to gather his thoughts.

RiFF RAFF then released his Official Sophomore Album “PiNK PYTHN” in April of 2019 while reuniting with Derek Allen, a long-time friend, and producer who worked on Neon Icon with Mad Decent and Diplo, to bring back the same high-quality level of music. RiFF then released "Cranberry Vampire," which features DJ Paul of three6 Mafia and DIPLO among others.

Don't miss out on the performance! Get your tickets here now or cry later.

