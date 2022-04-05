Kennedy Isom Missing Teen from Silver Spring, Maryland

Kennedy Isom is a missing 14-year-old teen that was last seen by family at Montgomery Blair High School. Image from the Black and Missing Foundation.

Kennedy Isom's family is desperately seeking answers for the whereabouts of the missing 14-year-old student-athlete. Kennedy was last seen when she was dropped off at school, on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., in the 50 block of University Boulevard East. Her father, the owner of Too Tall's Island Grill has shared on his Facebook page,

I have to stay positive and busy. This is killing me inside.

Her father is asking that if anyone has answers, they contact him on his page that is linked above. Additionally, her family has set up an Instagram page so that people can send any tips they may have about her whereabouts.

This is a screenshot from the Instagram page Kennedy's family created to bring awareness to her case. Image from Instagram.

Her high school has also posted her missing person poster, encouraging students to spread her story and help bring her home. As for now, her disappearance remains a mystery. She doesn't have any history of being a run-a-way. And her student-athlete status dictates that she is an involved, academically inclined student.

Isom is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair in braids, with clear beads. She was last seen wearing a black vest, a black hoodie with white strings underneath the vest, black sweatpants, and black, green, and yellow Jordan sneakers.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, they are encouraged to reach out to the embedded social media accounts. There, they will be in direct contact with Kennedy's school and her family. Additionally, they can contact the Montgomery County Police Department at (240) 543-9221.