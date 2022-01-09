Atlanta, GA

Free Virtual Veteran Career Fair Coming to Atlanta, GA

Virtual Career Fair Coming to Atlanta, GA

There will be a virtual career fair that will put veterans seeking new opportunities on the radar of the top recruiters of several high-profile companies. Companies that will be in attendance will include Amazon, Target, Coca-Cola, Nike, Microsoft, and several others. The three-hour event will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and will be from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST.

The event has put emphasis on safety and convenience. Due to the pandemic, the fair will remain virtual, allowing participants to attend remotely, even from a mobile device. Both in-person and work-from-home positions will be available for immediate consideration.

Additionally, job seekers will be able to schedule an interview ahead of time, making it all the more convenient. Those that aren’t actively searching are also encouraged to attend in order to get a feel for what positions are available and to get immediate feedback on their resumes.

According to their registration page on Eventbrite, the long list of industries that are seeking to fill vacancies span across a plethora of disciplines and include:

Accommodations, Accounting, Advertising, Aerospace, Agriculture & Agribusiness, Air Transportation, Apparel & Accessories, Auto, Banking, Beauty & Cosmetics, Biotechnology, Chemical, Communications, Computer, Construction, Consulting, Consumer Products, Education, Electronics, Employment, Energy, Entertainment & Recreation, Fashion, Financial Services, Fine Arts, Food & Beverage, Green Technology, Health, Information, Information Technology, Insurance, Journalism & News, Legal Services, Manufacturing, Media & Broadcasting, Medical Devices & Supplies, Motion Pictures & Video, Music, Pharmaceutical, Public Administration, Public Relations, Publishing, Real Estate, Retail, Service, Sports, Technology, Telecommunications, Tourism, Transportation, Travel, Utilities, Video Game, and Web Services

There is still time to register for the event, and you can do so for free here.

