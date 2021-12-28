Matrix Resurrections was a Solid B

Matrix Resurrections Poster. Photo from the Daily Plot

First, this will have spoilers. I don’t know why anyone would read the title and not know that, but just in case — SPOILER ALERT.

My timeline has been filled with nothing but, pure hatred for Matrix Resurrection. So much so, I had no plans to watch it. However, my fiancé nonchalantly announced that we should watch it to prove to ourselves how terrible it truly is. When he set up the movie to stream on HBO Max, I was playing Minecraft.

In my mind, I was going to look up during the fighting and that was it. I was so wrong. Now, the first flaw of this movie, it has a slow start. It was pretty confusing at first to establish Neo’s new life as a game developer. That part was boring and kind of flat, but I know that they did that on purpose. Neo’s new life felt off and artificially constructed. It felt off because later it’s revealed that his “life” was nothing, but a sort of algorithm meant to enslave him. He wasn’t really in the real world, much like in the first movie.

They could have done a better job of holding our attention in the first 30 minutes, but I feel like this was on purpose. What they lacked in pacing, they made up for in tiny details. There was a glimpse of Neo’s and Tiffany/Trinity’s real reflection in quick flashes that the audience would miss if they weren’t paying attention.

The blue pill that his psychiatrist gave him was the same blue pill from the first movie. Slow pacing aside, I had to rewind several times before I realized that the movie was worth watching and saved and quit my Minecraft game.

Now, I am not a movie critic, I can only tell you what I like about the movie. This movie was all about purpose and soulmates. The message in the movie took away from the strange pacing and the inconsistencies with the story. (The studio couldn’t figure out if this movie took place 20 years or 60 years later.) Niobe aging makes sense being that’s it’s really been 60 years. However, I couldn’t figure out why Sati stopped aging like a normal human since she did in the original movie.

Morpheus was actually good. Everyone is making jokes about “the new guy” and I get it. It was going to be extremely difficult to fill the shoes of Lawrence Fishburne. He was completely iconic in this role. That said, I am not sold on Lawrence being able to handle the physicality of this role. Additionally, not only was Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s portrayal top-notch, it added to the belief of Neo’s warped reality.

The movie had strange pacing throughout to me. The audience is left uncomfortable or frustrated in some way during the entire movie. I did not like that, but to me, that was done to give the audience a tangible byproduct of the computer virus that was Neo’s fake life.

The message of the movie made Matrix Resurrections a solid B- to me. Neo and Trinity needed each other. Only together were they The One. THAT message alone, had me loving the corny ending of this movie. That and the unlikely alliance, of Neo and Agent Smith. Looking back, you can see the hints of Agent Smith’s identity throughout the film.

No, this was not the original movie, and it really was nothing like I expected. However, I liked the campy, corny ending. Neo and Trinity were nothing without each other. Corny, yes. But I am tired of the battle of the sexes theme in most media.

I liked the message that finding your soulmate makes for an unstoppable force. I liked the message of spreading hope to those that have forgotten who and whose they are. I even liked Trinity literally kicking the psychiatrist’s mouth clean off.

The pacing was off, there were holes in the storyline, and I am still on the fence about the plot twist of Agent Smith’s alliance. That aside, the message of this movie was powerful. I can’t say that I will be watching this movie again. I can say that I am glad that I watched it.

This story was originally published on Medium here.