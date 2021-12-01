Vocal Media is Changing the Game for Journalist

Vocal Media is adding to the list of communities. Photo by Matheus Bertelli from Pexels

Vocal Media is a content creation site, much like NewsBreak that allows writers from all over the world to write in a variety of niches. It is a fast-growing writing platform that caters to creators, writers, musicians, podcasters, videographers, and more. The platform has 1M creates and over 9M monthly visitors.

I myself have been on the Vocal platform for about 6 months. I am still getting my bearings with the site. However, so far I like it. Many writers, like myself, enjoy participating in the writing challenges. There have amazing prizes, and it is a great way to earn money for your work.

They have recently sweetened the deal with the release of yet another community, Interview. For those unaware, Vocal Media calls the niches that they choose to showcase, "communities". These communities are preselected topics that you can talk about on Vocal. The Interview community has now been added to that list of communities.

Vocal Media described this community as saying,

It is the home for Vocal creators to pick the brains of thought leaders, celebrities, musicians, friends, idols, other Vocal creators, and more.

Here is a screenshot taken from Vocal Media's Interview page. Screenshot by author.

At this time, there are 129 stories from 43 creators already live on the site. Though the community is a new addition, it still takes 24 hours for Vocal to approve your articles.

Now, to me, Vocal’s description is a bit vague. They don’t really give you any specific niches that they are seeking for content. That said, I am ELATED! I am a journalist at heart. I worked at my college newspaper, and I love interviewing. However, I am curious to know what you think. What do you feel about this addition? Do you feel like it’s a good fit for the content that is already on Vocal? Also, will you be contributing to this community? I can’t wait to read your comments.