Father of missing teen hires a private investigator

Jada has been missing for over two weeks with no communication with her family. (Photo by Marcus Simleton, Jada's father)

Jada Simelton is a 15-year-old missing teen out of southeast Houston, that was last seen October 22. Simelton is a Black female. She has jet black hair, brown eyes, and a light brown complexion. Her hair was in long dark braids at the time of her disappearance.

Her father, Army veteran Marcus Simelton, initially alerted authorities of her disappearance. He has now shared with abc13 that he has hired a private investigator who shared that Jada was in communication with an unknown male subject.

Marcus tells abc13,

I can't even begin to imagine. This is a parent's worst fear, especially when you didn't have a single sign. Not a single word, not a single message, not a single hint that came from her. As a parent, all you can do is think about the worst things.

Marcus is a self-professed strict father who doesn't allow his daughter to use a personal phone or computer. He says his investigator recovered deleted Skype messages with a mystery man on Jada's school computer. The messages revealed there was a plan for the man to pick her up.

The investigator shared with Marcus that the unidentified male instructed young Jada to clear her Skype history. The man then told her, "This is how you do it, and I'm going to meet you at the gas station, and we'll leave from there."

Marcus now believes this man has taken his daughter to either Killeen or San Antonio in central Texas. He confirmed that everything that's within the family's power is being done to bring her home safely.

She's got a father that cares. She's got family that cares. She's got people all around this country that care about her, and we will do everything in our power to make sure she's safe.

Marcus ended his heartbreaking confession with a personal plea to his daughter.

You have a whole village of people who love you and want you. Just come home

Marcus further shared on his Facebook page that Jada showed no signs of wanting to run away and there was no trouble at home. He shared that he was shocked that his daughter would just leave.

Jada went to a great school and have one of the highest GPA in her grade. So no, there wasn't anything going on there other than she went to an all girl school. Jada is loved by all the people around her... she never needed or have ever wanted for anything . I am just trying to show you all how much of a shock this is, I need this story to be shared outside of my circle and I need it to be shared all over.

Here is the full post that has been shared over a thousand times.

Houston Police confirm they are working with investigators in both cities. If you have any information on Jada's whereabouts, contact Houston Police's Missing Persons Unit at 713-713-5223. Or, you can contact her father directly via his Facebook page at the embedded message above.







