Submittable got me $697 from a foundation I knew nothing about!

Here is a screenshot I received from Submittable.

I have only been a full-time writer for about a year now. However, in my before life, I was a 911 Operator. When you ask someone what they think about 911 operators, the results are mostly positive. I loved my job. but it was just that.

There is no career at most small agencies in dispatch, and they don’t pay a lot. The average pay is between $13–17 an hour. There are some people working at Amazon right now that make more than 911 operators.

The system is broken. I had a LOT of emotional baggage when I left that job. When I process all of my feelings, I will write all about it — spilling all of the tea. However, today I want to talk about Submittable.

If you are a writer and you haven’t heard of Submittable PLEASE read about them here. As a writer, I use Submittable to find out about contests and publications that are open for submissions. That is only a percentage of what they are about.

In a nutshell, Submittable is software used by thousands of organizations to build customized online submission and application forms, as well as to review submissions and communicate with submitters.

Here is a further breakdown in their own words.

Think of your Submittable account as a kind of online file cabinet: the digital drawer you open to find, apply to, and track any number of opportunities you’re going after. Your Submittable account provides a tidy list that shows all your submissions, whether you have 100 or just 1. You’ll also be able to track the status of your applications and communicate with organizations in Submittable.

From the screenshot above, you can see that it has served me greatly. The best part, it’s absolutely free. I got Covid back in June of last year and was out of work for 4 weeks. Yes, I had a ton of sick time. I had about 720 hours of sick time. The issue was, because of the abysmal pay, I worked more than one job. I was an Uber driver, and I was a contracted resume writer.

Because I had walking pneumonia that wasn’t caught for months ON TOP OF Covid…I was miserable and couldn’t do anything. When I finally got back to work, I was terrified of getting sick again and suffered from long-haul symptoms. I didn’t work Uber again until around Christmas.

Submittable saved the day. My mother kept hounding me about grant money for Covid sufferers in the form of a PPP grant. I missed the deadline. For whatever reason, I decided to check Submittable for grants.

I’d never even used the platform in that manner before. I did this time and found the National Police Foundation. This organization was providing Covid relief to first responders that suffered from Covid.

I was overjoyed. It was easy to provide proof of me being Covid positive. They asked questions about how I sanitized my home and the out-of-pocket cost of childcare while sick. They asked about the income I lost because of Covid.

I didn’t get the full amount because I requested the funds towards the end of the deadline. But, that $697 was a Godsend. I didn’t know how I was going to navigate Christmas. All of a sudden, I was sitting on a miracle.

Sign up for Submittable. If you are in need of money, use their search function. I look up all kinds of terms like writing grants for single moms or, October writing contest.

I never know what I am going to get, and neither will you unless you sign up. It doesn’t hurt, takes about 10 minutes, and it’s free. I get nothing if you sign up, and I am not affiliated with them in any way. I just was blessed by this tool. I want to pass that along. Happy writing and I hope you find a grant that you need.

If you have used Submittable before, leave your experience in the comments.

Houston-based freelancer covering missing person cases, human interest pieces, Black culture, and stories of discrimination

