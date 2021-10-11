Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents. Dennis A. Clark

The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.

The original footage posted in the New York Post shows the parents of Brian Laundrie in their backyard. They reach for something in their flower bed before the father notices the drone while pointing to it, notifies the mother, and they both rush into their home.

Here is the video from the TikTok account of @charlienovasite.

The footage is extremely blurry but has nonetheless gone viral, with many making reaction videos claiming that they also see a hand emerge from the flowerbed. Not everyone is convinced. Several have expressed that this narrative is nonsense and that the hunt for Brian should be left to the professionals.

One Twitter user @MsNancyNCali writes,

Another page, Civil Truths, responded that the narrative is not only ridiculous, but it's also impossible.

Almost a month ago TMZ reported that Laundrie may have been sighted by TikTok user and flight attendant @cwlynnn who claims she informed the hotel staff that Laundrie, or a look-a-like, was at a hotel in Toronto, September 18. She advised hotel staff she saw him "getting flustered" before leaving with an unidentified male.

It is unknown if the authorities were also called. That same woman identified as Ciara on her profile has since deleted the video and made her page private to her 10K followers. Her video can still be seen on TikToker's @del2268 page because he made a reaction video.

Here is the reaction video to the possible Laundrie sighting last month.

TMZ also reported that Laundrie is a wanted man after the feds issued an arrest warrant on September 22, claiming Laundrie is "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or you can submit a tip online at fbi.gov/tips.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.