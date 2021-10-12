Tiffany Foster, Mother of 3 and Georgia Military Student Missing for 7 Months, Family Remains Hopeful

Tiffany Foster has been Missing since 3-1. Her family celebrated her 36th birthday on 10-3. Searching for Tiffany Foster

Coweta County Sheriff’s office is still searching for answers in the missing person case of Tiffany Foster. The mother of three was last seen March 1st at Lakeside Apartments in Newnan, GA, on what was supposed to be a quick run to the grocery store.

It is unknown if she ever made it to the store. Tiffany's fiancé, knowing she didn't come home, failed to alert the police. According to 11Alive, Tiffany's daughter alerted her grandmother, who then called the police.

The mother of three had just gotten engaged at the time, and she was set to graduate from Georgia Military College, where she was studying criminal justice. According to her family, she failed to report to school, work, and she missed a pre-paid flight to Texas.

Tiffany's sister, Kimberly Bryan, insists that she would never abandon her loved ones when everything was going right for her, and she was so close to realizing her dream of being in law enforcement.

I just want people to know she just didn’t walk off. Something had to have happened because that’s not her character to just abandon her family, her kids, and her responsibilities.

The family of Tiffany Foster is hoping media attention will help them find answers more than 7 months after her disappearance Coweta County Sheriff’s Office

Tiffany's vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Altima, was found in a parking lot in College Park—her car keys and purse still inside. However, her cell phone is still missing.

According to CBS46 Foster's fiancé, Reginald Robertson was charged on April 8 with theft after Coweta County Deputies say he moved Foster's car once she was reported missing.

The official timeline of this case can be found here.

A little over a week after his theft charge, Robertson was also charged with kidnapping Foster in an incident from November 2020. Despite his history of abusive behavior, the Coweta County Sherriff's Department has yet to charge Robertson with Foster's disappearance.

He remains in jail and has not entered a plea in either charge.

Tiffany Foster's fiancé Reginald Robertson Provided by WXIA-TV Atlanta

According to the family, Robertson also remains uncooperative. Foster's mother, Katrina Hill shared,

I tried reaching out to him and he declined in speaking with me

Kimberly Bryan also believes that Robertson is hiding something. Bryan, Foster’s sister, said Robertson isn't cooperating with police and believes wherever the car was originally located could have ties to her disappearance.

In an interview with 11Alive, Bryan shared,

You just did an interview about how you missed her and want her to come home and a few days later, you’re the one who moved the car and it’s like oh, you know something.

October 3 marked Tiffany's birthday, and it is the last one that her family is hoping to spend without her. Her children came up with the plan to celebrate their mother's 36th birthday with a vigil. Foster's mother states,

Her children wanted to do something for their mom so we came up with this. We're just trying to keep her name out there just in case somebody saw her.

Foster's family is heartbroken that her case did not receive nationwide attention when Tiffany was first reported missing back in March.

Foster's younger sister shared,

I feel like this should have been nationwide a long time ago. I feel like a lot of other agencies or what have you could have stepped in to kind of help the situation

Despite the time passed, Kimberly Bryan, who says that her sister was her first friend, believes her sister Tiffany will return home.

I’m not trying to put my sister in the ground before her time. In my mind, I’m moving forward as if she is alive. We are trying to find her.

Kimberly Bryan with her sister, missing mother Tiffany Foster. They share a matching tattoo. Kimber Bryan

The Briuna La'Fey Harps Community and Educational Foundation have secured up to $75,000 in reward for information on Foster's disappearance and help to locate her. It has also helped hire a private investigator for the family.

Tiffany Foster is about 5-foot 2-inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, with a large strawberry red birthmark that stretches from her back down her left arm. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

You can also share information anonymously on the public Facebook page Searching for Tiffany Foster. Anonymous tips can be left in the form of a private message on the page.

