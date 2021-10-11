Dallas Police Still Searching for Sidney Palmer, Now Missing for Over Three Weeks

Sidney Palmer had been missing since September 8th. Contact Dallas Police Department if you have any information. Black and Missing Foundation

Sidney Palmer, a vibrant 26-year-old Dallas, Texas resident, was last seen on September 8, 2021, on the 1200 block of E 10th St around 6:30 am near the Dallas Zoo. It is unknown where she was headed or if she was attempting to meet with anyone. DPD has yet to provide the public or the family with any additional information. She has been missing for over three weeks, and her family is pleading for answers.

The petite young woman is around 5 feet tall and weighs just 100 pounds. She has tattoos covering her right arm and shoulder, “Beautiful” is on the left side of her breast, and a pink bow is on her forearm. She also has a heart tattoo on her neck.

Palmer may be seen wearing a lip and nose piercing and is known to sport pink hair. Palmer is the niece of Chris Mathis, a staff member from NBC DFW. He left the heartfelt plea for information on his Facebook page.

Other family and friends have made similar posts.

As noted above, the family is offering a $3,000 reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts. At the time of reporting this, the Dallas Police Department has no leads. If you have seen Sidney Palmer, you are able to notify authorities at (214) 671-4268. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Black and Missing Foundation at their tip line.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.