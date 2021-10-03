Black and Missing Foundation Looking to Cure Missing White Woman Syndrome

Active missing person case that has not gotten the same level of attention as Gabby Petito. Black and Missing Foundation

Everyone in the nation knows the name, Gabrielle Petito. The vibrant young woman was a household name within a week of her disappearance and got national news coverage from every major news outlet until her untimely demise at the too-young age of 22. Brian Laundrie, her fiancé, was highlighted as the main suspect. Gabby’s story had three front-page articles in The New York Post in less than a week.

This heartbreaking case opened an old but ever-present wound on what has been coined, missing white woman syndrome – the observed disproportionate coverage of missing person cases involving young pretty white upper-middle-class women and girls in comparison to well, everyone else. Gwen Ifill, a journalism veteran with a career spanning nearly three decades, coined this term at the 2004 Unity: Journalists of Color conference.

Frank Sommerville, a bay area news anchor with KTVU News, attempted to bring this issue to light and was “suspended indefinitely”.

Criminologist Zach Sommers took this a step further. He is one of the few to examine media coverage and FBI missing person data for two years. He then published his study titled, Missing White Woman Syndrome: An Empirical Analysis of Race and Gender Disparities in Online News Coverage of Missing Persons.

Sommers told Channel 8 News,

I think the Petito case is interesting because in some ways it fits ‘Missing White Women Syndrome’ to a tee. Gabby was a young, white woman, she fits a lot of standard definitions of beauty, and was wealthy enough to at least take a multi-month road trip across the country.

One must know what missing white woman syndrome is not. It is not a campaign for those like Gabby to have their stories suppressed or scrubbed from media. Young women like Gabby should absolutely have this level of national attention to bring them home, or at the very least bring their families justice.

The problem is that it is ONLY white, affluent, beautiful young women whose stories are being told. White men, no matter the status, almost never get this level of attention. Black people, though they make up only 13% of the population, make up about 40% of all missing people in this nation.

Black and Missing Foundation, a 14-year-old nonprofit, is hoping to bring the same level of visibility to black and indigenous missing person cases. Founded in 2008, their focus is bringing awareness campaigns for public safety. The founders are sisters Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson.

According to the foundation’s website, Derrica got her start in law enforcement with the Arlington County Sheriff's Department in Virginia, where she served as a deputy sheriff, recruiter, and test administrator. She later became the first African American female officer with the City of Falls Church Police Department, as a patrol officer and teaching public safety programs at schools. She is also a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).

Natalie boasts more than 15 years of experience in public relations and has garnered local, national, and international media placements with platforms, such as the Associated Press, CNN, Essence, Fox 5 DC, Huffington Post, NPR, Oxygen.com, People, The View, Oprah Daily, and the Washington Post, which continue to keep the issue of missing and exploited persons of color in the forefront.

Natalie says they are sometimes the family's last resort because the police won’t take the family serious.

Oftentimes when families are reaching out to us, we’re their last resort. We meet families at the worst point in their lives. They’re desperate, they’re searching for their missing loved ones. Sometimes the police report isn’t taken seriously. So Derrica will hold their hand in working with law enforcement. Then the case is uploaded to our clearinghouse, and we utilize social media to get the word out instantaneously.

Founders of Black and Missing Foundation Derrica Wilson (left) and Natalie Wilson By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

Both sisters balance married life and their own children while consistently supporting the families that have been faced with the tragedy of getting answers about their missing loved ones. With the assistance of the foundation, families have been able to get funds and resources for media campaigns, search parties, private investigators, and reuniting victims with their families. In the worst-case scenarios, they will assist in the burial costs.

To find out more about this organization’s efforts you can visit their site. Derrica and Natalie welcome all of the support that the public is able to give. Anyone can generously contribute with a tax-deductible donation. If you are unable to contribute financially, please share the pictures that have been included in this story as they are all active missing person cases.

