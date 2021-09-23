Employment agency training in job fields that demand 100K a year

NEW graduates posing for a picture NEW's Website

Nontraditional Employment for Women (NEW) is changing the lives of countless low-income women. The New York-based company prepares, trains, and places women in careers in the skilled construction, utility, and maintenance trades. They in turn help women achieve economic independence, often taking them out of poverty.

NEW/s goal is to provide a pipeline of qualified workers to the industries that build, move, power, green, and maintain New York. The organization started in 1978, has goals of increasing the stability and income of low-income women. They focus on careers that offer strong wages, benefits, training, and potential for advancement. Many of these paths have been historically inaccessible to women.

NEW's website advises that they are focused on placing and retaining graduates with New York City trade unions, public utilities, transportation authorities, and building operations companies. They state their objective is to,

continue to deepen efforts to train and prepare women for careers that provide sustainable financial support and stability for themselves and their families.

The program was highlighted by CNBC in November of last year. They interviewed Memesha Davis. Davis is a Brooklyn native, a mother of two, and a structural ironworker thanks to NEW. Davis excitedly gushed that NEW changed her life for the better.

“Prior to ironwork, I had every job that you could possibly think of customer service, retail, hostess. And nothing ever fulfilled what it is that I wanted to do, so I’ve always tried to fill the void of not working in a trade or work with my hands.”

Davis says that in 2015 her hostess job at Barclays Center's 40/40 Club paid absolutely nothing. She was forced to rely on food stamps and Medicaid to support her family. She recalled that her end of the year income, even with a second part-time job, was just $13,000.

Here is a breakdown of recent graduate placements. NEW's Website

With her income below the poverty level, Davis had little to no options for taking care of her children aged 6 and 7. That is no longer the life she lives. Having done a complete 180, Davis brought in just over $100K last year. Many other mothers stuck in low-income professions shared their amazing testimonies on the site.

Melissa Brotherson, a NEW graduate that is now a Plumber with the UA Local Union 1, had this to say,

“To turn my career into something that could support me and my son, I found NEW. And through them, I found my way into this union and found my home. To help you understand how important NEW is, nearly every woman I’ve met on a construction site has come through NEW’s program. NEW is not just a pre-apprenticeship program, it is a life-long support system, just like a union.”

Enrollment is not difficult and there are online information sessions, hosted by NEW every Monday at 6:00 pm and Tuesday at 10:00 am. However, there are a few requirements that all applicants must meet. Applicants must be:

18 years or older

Eligible to work in the United States

Have a high school diploma or equivalency

Interested in hands-on training to join a career path in the construction field

NEW also states that they welcome women, transgender, and nonbinary individuals to register. To enroll, support, or find out more about the organization click here to go to their site. They have a YouTube channel that you can follow here.

