New York based debt collecting company has cleared nearly $5B in medical debt

RIP Medical debt is reliving the huge burden of medical debt of Americans across the country. Pixabay

In July, a New York Times article highlighted new research published in JAMA that revealed collection agencies held $140 billion in unpaid medical bills last year. An earlier study, examining debts in 2016, estimated that Americans held $81 billion in medical debt.

The article then went on to further break down this staggering number.

The $140 billion in debt does not count all medical bills owed to health care providers, because it measures only debts that have been sold to collections agencies. The increasing number of lawsuits that hospitals file against patients to collect debt, which can lead to legal fees or wage garnishments, are not included in the figure.

RIP Medical debt, is hoping to change this grim narrative. The Rye, New York-based 501(c)(3) charity is specifically focused on the elimination of personal medical debt. Founded in 2014 by former debt collection executives Jerry Ashton and Craig Antico, the charity purchases medical debt on the debt collection market, and then forgives the debt.

According to their mission statement, RIP is striving to be a moral force for systemic change. They state,

Our work brings attention to the range of negative impacts caused by medical debt and a deeper understanding of its causes. These efforts support progress toward a more compassionate, transparent, equitable and affordable healthcare system.

Though the company is based in New York, its impact is spreading across the nation. Tiffany Hall is a single mother of two and is currently based in Houston, TX. The full-time writer and Atlanta, GA native moved to Texas at the start of the year. She got the surprise of her life when she received several letters advising that thousands of dollars worth of medical debt that she amassed when her children were small had been forgiven.

"I thought it was a scam", she says with a bellowing laugh. "When I got the first letter earlier this year, I didn't even bother opening it. I put it in the pile with the junk mail." It wasn't until she got her second and third letters that she finally googled the company. Once Tiffany confirmed the company was legit, she took a look at what the letters said.

"When I finally opened the letters, I didn't know what to think. I am planning on purchasing a home next year, and my debt was something that was always in the back of my mind. We are so used to these collection companies taking advantage of people. I am just shocked they are helping people with what could be crippling debt."

The company's site boasts that they have cleared close to $5 billion in medical debt for just over 2.8 million Americans, and it has no plans on stopping. The testimonies on their page don't begin to convey the joy and hope that they have brought to people, some at their lowest moments.

An individual only identified as A.S shared their heartwarming experience.

I would like to express my gratitude to your organization. I was going through the worst year of my life when this letter showed up. I found a little hope through the darkness. This act of kindness has given me strength and raised me up. Thank you I cannot express my gratitude. God Bless

Though their mission is to help as many as they possibly can, there are limitations. At this time, RIP Medical Debt cannot abolish medical debt for specific individuals. They only clear debt by acquiring large portfolios of debt to help thousands of people at once.

However, for people that they can help, there are no adverse effects. You don't have to report anything on your taxes. Additionally, if you lose your letter proving that they paid the debt, you are able to contact them, and they will send another one in the mail.

Anyone can join them in furthering their mission by donating. Tiffany advised that she will be donating as well.

"America should be providing universal health care for all of us. No one has medical debt because they are being irresponsible. I will support any company that selflessly offers help to those that couldn't help but get into debt."