By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.

Power Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

AUSTIN, Texas — Numerous Austin residents remain without electricity, and there is no timetable for when their power will be restored. Robert Donathan has placed at least four calls to the City of Austin. His Woods of Westlake community in southwest Austin has no power in any of the houses.

I missed a week. "I was unable to accomplish anything this week since I had a tonne of work that needed to be completed," Donathan stated. Barbara Scott and Mitzi Wright, two residents of Colony Park, agree with this opinion. Just on Saturday morning, the electricity was returned to Mitzi.

financial burden, according to Wright. "You're going to need to pay these bills if you're already having trouble paying your payments and your electricity is off." I had to get out of here. A hotel will cost money, so plan accordingly. There is no backup, thus you will have to pay for a hotel.

Why does it take so much time? It may take many days to restore electricity to a circuit since equipment can be buried beneath a lot of debris or located in difficult-to-reach places like a greenbelt.

City officials displayed a 500-foot communications tower that fell on a three-phase distribution line with four wire spans and five power poles at a news briefing on Saturday at City Hall. The repairs will take many days.

"This storm is supernatural." "I've never witnessed that before," Elton Richards, vice president of field operations at Austin Energy, stated. "I can relate to your frustration. My workers are frustrated, I assure you. "They're fed up working 16 hours a day in hotels."

There were 307 service orders during the first three days of Winter Storm Uri, according to Richard McHale of the City of Austin Resource Recovery. Crews had a lot of work to perform during the first three days of this winter storm since there were 3,000 service requests.

29 workers from Public Works, Austin Resource Recovery, Watershed, Parks, and Texas Forestry are now on the move around the city in response to service requests to clear the right-of-way of debris for safe passage and toss the waste to the side. You may find information and tools on the website for Austin Resource Recovery if you need assistance clearing brush from your property.

To help clients understand where they are located, a map will also be available on the company's website. The city anticipates that this will necessitate a prolonged recuperation. All of February will be hectic for the crews. According to Cathey's Tree Service's owner, they give priority to properties that, if not removed, might suffer physical and structural harm.

All around Central Texas, cleanup operations are in progress, and nearby landscaping businesses are active 24/7. According to Douglas Cathey, the proprietor of Cathey's Tree Service, they often receive 15 calls every week. They have been receiving around 200 calls every day over the last two days.

"It's too much," he declared. "Just keeping up with the incoming calls is a full-time job."

Oak wilt season has already begun, according to Grace Wilson, operations manager at Cathey's Tree Service. Add the damage from the recent winter storm. They must choose which calls to prioritize because appointments are scheduled for the following six months.

"We had to save someone yesterday," Wilson remarked. "They were unable to leave their house." Thus, we frequently observe that. "I put those men at the top of the list because they need to be allowed to leave their houses to go to the grocery store, so they are a major priority."

Additionally, they are giving priority to those whose houses are in jeopardy, such as Kay Dunning, whose tree was damaged by the storm. Dunning mentioned the lovely cedars on his property. "On one side, only a fourth of the canopy was still present. And if there was another storm, a tree that high may fall and harm our house."

The whole tree belonging to Dunning was cut down, including the stump. Wilson said that to meet demand, staff has been working extended 12-hour stints.

"Our bodies are only capable of so much," said Wilson. "We are people, not machines." "As a result, even if we've been doing this kind of labor for ten or more years, our seasoned bodies still have their limits."