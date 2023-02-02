Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.

rifle Photo by Paul Einerhand on Unsplash

Police shot and killed a man who opened fire inside a Target store in Nebraska while brandishing an AR-15-style gun, according to officials. According to authorities, neither patrons nor staff at the Omaha location reported any injuries.

Around noon local time on Tuesday, police officers responded to several reports of an active shooter at the west Omaha Target, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer briefed reporters on the incident during a news conference on Tuesday. "The first responding officers went into the building, encountered the subject, and shot him dead," he said.

The suspect, a Caucasian male in his 30s, was described as a suspect and was declared dead on the spot. Schmaderer claimed the man entered the business brandishing the weapon and "lots of ammo" before starting to fire shots.

Numerous shotgun casings were discovered at the site, according to police, and there were more than two dozen 911 calls reporting an active shooter inside the business. The police agency said that the suspect had 13 loaded magazines.

Schmaderer said it's unclear at this point who the guy was shooting at. After the police did repeated checks of the business, Schmaderer said there were no reports of injuries to anyone.

Additionally, a Target spokeswoman issued a statement confirming that all customers and employees had "safely exited the shop."

The "brave" Target employees who recently attended active shooter training and "aided in getting consumers out of the store," according to Omaha police, were commended.

The Target representative said that the shop will be closed until further notice. The representative stated, "We are collaborating with the Omaha Police Department as we learn more."