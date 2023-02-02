More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.

Ice Storm

( CNN ) - As a wave of ice and sleet continues to batter sections of the southern and central US into the late hours, hazardous driving conditions are now connected to three deaths in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety informed CNN on Wednesday that a 49-year-old woman was murdered this week when she lost control of her pickup on an ice road north of Eldorado.

The storm that dusted Texas towns with sleet or ice was previously connected to two further fatalities. According to the city's fire department, a 10-car collision in south Austin claimed the life of one individual on Tuesday morning. Police said that another individual passed away in Arlington, a city near Dallas after their automobile overturned.

The hazardous circumstances are still present. Parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee should experience a terrible mix of freezing rain, sleet, and building ice through at least Thursday morning, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth warned that after sundown and into the night, "road conditions will be awful." Avoid being on the roads.

Since Monday, more than an inch of sleet has accumulated in several areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Illinois.

According to PowerOutage.US, more than 350,000 homes, companies, and other power users in Texas alone were without power on Wednesday night due to the bitterly cold weather.

The National Weather Service said that many trees and massive tree branches were knocked down by ice on Wednesday, resulting in power disruptions throughout the Austin metro region.

The Parkland Health System in Dallas decided to keep its clinics closed on Thursday due to hazardous circumstances.

What's coming up in the southern and central US is as follows:

• Texas: The state has seen significant freezing rain all day Wednesday, and parts of northern and central Texas will continue to experience this into the night as long as the temperature stays below freezing.

• Southern Oklahoma: Through Thursday morning, freezing rain will continue to travel throughout the area.

• Through Thursday morning, a further tenth to a quarter inch of ice may accumulate in Memphis, Tennessee, and south-central Arkansas.

• Throughout the area, from West Texas to western Tennessee, at least a quarter-inch of ice accumulation could be expected overall by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service warned that accumulations of up to half an inch might form in some areas of central and north-central Texas and southern Arkansas.

• Numerous flight cancellations: According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 2,400 flights within, into, or out of the US were canceled on Wednesday.

A gang of Jeep fans used their cars to assist stranded motorists in a state unaccustomed to thick ice.

Jorge Coronilla Muiz, the founder of the Dallas-based "Carnales Off Road" club, told CNN that the organization frequently helps individuals in need.

We have performed this during harsh weather before. "As frequently as we can, we strive to assist," Muiz remarked.

On Tuesday, several semi-trucks became stopped on Interstate 20, and roughly 30 Jeeps assisted in towing them.

We also assisted a few other automobiles that were stranded on the streets before we reached I-20, according to Muniz. Eventually, we discovered the traffic jam on Interstate 20 and assisted an additional 20 trucks.

According to Muiz, the group's members assisted stranded drivers from early Tuesday morning until 10 p.m.

Everyone was quite appreciative of our assistance, especially the truck drivers. Some even questioned if we would charge them for the assistance, but we assured them that our only goal was to assist.

The organization will assist medical professionals who are having trouble traveling to and from work when they are back out on the roads on Wednesday, according to Muiz.

"Dangerous or impractical travel circumstances"

On Wednesday, ice storm warnings are in effect for more than 12 million people in portions of southeast Oklahoma, southern Missouri, central and eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and Texas.

When accumulations of more than a quarter of an inch of ice are anticipated, the weather service issues ice storm warnings. unsafe circumstances for travel Texas had hundreds of auto accidents on Tuesday, according to officials.

Emergency personnel attended to people who were hurt after slipping on ice or who were hypothermic. According to Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas National Guard is ready to assist stranded drivers, clear blocked roads, and conduct welfare checks.

At least 30 responders are available for search and rescue efforts, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Extreme cold also occurs in the north.

Temperatures in the Northeast will also plummet as a result of a different storm system.

Friday and Saturday are expected to have "dangerously cold temperatures," according to the National Weather Service, with extremely low wind chills that can result in frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

Limit your time spent outside, and if you must go outside, cover all of your skin.

Early on Friday, the weather service predicted wind chills of 20 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit in regions of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. On Saturday morning, northern New England may see wind chills of 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to statements from the governors, authorities in states like Maine, Connecticut, and Rhode Island were organizing resources in advance of the bad weather and putting up warming facilities.

The governor of Maine, Janet Mills, stated in a news release on Tuesday that temperatures this weekend "will be extraordinarily and dangerously cold across the state."

Please take additional measures, exercise caution if you walk outside, and be sure to check on your loved ones, friends, and neighbors to see how they are doing.

