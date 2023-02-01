Vice President Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton give eulogies during Tyre Nichols' memorial ceremony in Memphis.

eulogies Photo by The Good Funeral Guide on Unsplash

Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday. His brutal arrest and subsequent death sparked a wave of sadness and fury. On January 10, Nichols passed away, three days after being assaulted by police during a traffic stop.

Police charged five policemen with second-degree murder and dismissed them. Kamala Harris, the vice president, spoke briefly at the service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Harris stated, "We are here to commemorate the life of Tyre Nichols on behalf of the people of our nation and President Joe Biden."

From the pulpit, she spoke to Nichols' mother and stepfather, saying, "Your strength, fortitude, and grace, Mrs. Wells and Mr Wells, have been wonderful." "We also lament with you."

Harris went on to say, "This family experienced the loss of their son and sibling due to an act of violence committed by those who were in charge of keeping them safe." This violent conduct wasn't done to ensure the safety of the people.

Because Tyre Nichols would be present with us today, was it not in the public's best interest for it to be in the interest of keeping the public safe? "He had the right to safety, too, didn't he?"

Rev. Al Sharpton gave the eulogy, while civil rights lawyer Ben Crump gave what was referred to as a "Call for Justice" in the funeral program.

Why were they unable to recognize Tyre's humanity? Regarding the participating cops, Crump stated "We have the divinely granted authority to declare, "I am a human being, and I deserve justice!"

"Equal justice, not just any justice," Sharpton said that family members of George Floyd, Botham Jean, Breonna Taylor, and Eric Garner, whose deaths following run-ins with the law have garnered headlines in recent years, were also present at the memorial.

Sharpton remarked, "I want the family to know that they have come to be with you today from all across the country." At the ceremony, several Nichols family members spoke, with his brother praising Tyre as a young guy who "affected a lot of people" and was "extremely quiet... very courteous."

One of his sisters sobbed, "I see the world giving him love and fighting for his justice, but all I want is my baby brother back."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sharpton claimed that "people from all over the globe watched the film of a defenseless, unprovoked guy being pummelling to death by officers of the law." Nichols, a 29-year-old FedEx employee with a 4-year-old kid, was present.

He was born and raised in Sacramento, but shortly before the pandemic, he went to Memphis to live with his mother and stepfather.

The mother of the boy, RowVaughn Wells, told CBS News that her kid had a tattoo of her name on his bicep and said, "My son loves me to death, and I love him to death." His relatives stated he was an "aspiring photographer" who enjoyed taking pictures of sunsets and landscapes.

Friends from his California boyhood provided stories about him to CBS Sacramento. Nichols was an enthusiastic skateboarder, and according to his buddy Jerome Neal, he was "well-loved" at the skate park that he frequented.

Another acquaintance, Austin Robert, told the station, "He just touches everybody who gets near him." "He's a great guy, and I want everyone to remember him that way," she said.

Brian Jang, a friend of Nichols from Memphis, told CBS News that it was "honestly really terrible to witness such a decent guy go through such senseless torture, such unnecessary murder."

On the evening of January 7, Nichols was stopped while en route home for what the police chief later claimed was no proof of reckless driving. He was assaulted, kicked, and pepper sprayed, according to disturbing bodycam footage and security camera video that the city published on Friday.

He passed away on January 10 from renal failure and a heart arrest, according to his stepfather, Rodney Wells. He "succumbed to his injuries," according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, but an official cause of death has not been disclosed.

Charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression are being brought against five Memphis police officers who were dismissed.

Authorities said that three Memphis Fire Department personnel who went to the site and two more cops were discharged. Two deputy sheriffs have also been removed from duty, according to Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr.

"The unfortunate truth is that until police consistently ensure that individuals who use physical force will face legal repercussions, police brutality will remain a menace for black and brown Americans.

They must realize that a badge does not serve as a cover that permits them to shoot someone during a traffic check. In a statement issued after the police film was made public, Sharpton stated "And there is no other way to do it but via laws and convictions."

I appreciate the Justice Department starting a civil rights inquiry, and I admonish its attorneys to move swiftly and openly. "To denounce this heinous human rights violation, our entire nation must unite."

Death of Tyre Nichols and the sorrow of a mother

Tyre Nichols, a black man who begged for his life, was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, as captured on bodycam and security camera footage that was made public. RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, claimed to have witnessed the attack but yet felt her son's suffering.