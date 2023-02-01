The House GOP has low hopes for the McCarthy-Biden debt summit

Debt Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Any agreement to discuss would seem like a triumph because Democrats aren't showing any indications of bending and Republicans aren't ready to commit to their budget cut proposal.

The expectations of House Republicans are so low for Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden's first one-on-one meeting that many of them only have one objective: for the president to even hint that he could negotiate spending cuts.

Democrats have thus far refused to even consider yielding ground in negotiations as the new GOP majority pushes in on its demands in anticipation of an impending financial catastrophe.

To raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the White House and Senate Democrats want Republicans to specify the sacrifices they would want to make in return.

They also want Republicans to provide any evidence of what they can approve with their slim House majority.

Few people in either party anticipate the McCarthy-Biden meeting to result in any major progress given the present impasse over the debt. McCarthy's conference is left with no choice but to prepare its frequently discordant ranks for the battle ahead.

Before their speaker meets with Biden on Wednesday afternoon, House Republicans will discuss the debt ceiling. Even if relatively few of its members specifically state what they want Biden to negotiate on, the GOP is still holding out hope that the president will even hint at being willing to take its requests seriously.

On Tuesday, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, a rare Republican with a specific suggestion, advocated specifically for government spending limitations.

It takes a lot of effort. We must act on it. We're in a massive hole because of recklessness on both sides of the aisle, said Roy, who also made it clear that the Pentagon budget or other government programs like Medicare or Social Security shouldn't be affected by the cuts. But a way exists; therefore, we should sit down and identify it.

Both parties are in a condition of high-stakes uncertainty as Congress edges closer to a summer cliff that has parallels to the Obama administration's flirting with debt catastrophe more than ten years ago because of the escalating budgetary slash-and-burn push from the right flank of the GOP.

And this time around, the younger speaker from California—who brings a more Trump-friendly conservatism and a less formulaic manner to the table—will be Biden's primary negotiator rather than his generational counterpart Mitch McConnell.

McCarthy will also be presenting at a conference where spending ceilings are becoming a more popular idea and where fiscal hawks are in charge.

That result would be comparable to the 2011 debt ceiling impasse, which culminated with Congress passing stringent spending restrictions that formally lasted ten years but were often ignored.

When asked what he would need to hear from Biden for the meeting to be successful, McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday morning, "I believe the first thing [Biden] should do, especially as president of the United States, is say he's prepared to sit down and find a common ground and negotiate together." Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, stated it more succinctly: "It would be wonderful if the president would say he is going to negotiate." That'd be fantastic.

However, the GOP is still sharply divided on important issues like whether to cut the Pentagon's budget or affect entitlement programs, and significant domestic spending cutbacks may present difficulties for more moderate, vulnerable GOP candidates.

Another conservative who favors domestic spending restrictions, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), said of Biden: "He wants to implement a free debt ceiling." And I don't believe that is what Americans desire.

This time, according to House Republicans, the first step is for Biden to tell their leader that the country has to start making progress on its mounting debt.

Although GOP leaders have agreed to consider restricting spending in future spending bills at levels from the fiscal year 2022, there hasn't been much open debate about whether those expectations would extend to the debt discussions.

Jodey Arrington, chair of the House Budget Committee, stated that without the president and Democrats present at the table, "we can't even talk about it" (R-Texas). Meanwhile, Democrats are seeking compromises.

According to a White House letter made public earlier on Tuesday, Biden intends to ask McCarthy for a guarantee that the United States won't ever default on its debt.

Officials from the administration also stated that they will present their proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year on March 9 and will require that House GOP leaders present their budget proposal outlining their ideas for spending reductions.

As part of the yearly appropriations process, several Senate Democrats have stated that they are open to discussing government financing, but not while using the country's borrowing cap as a negotiating chip. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, a member of the Democratic leadership in the Senate, said: "There shouldn't be a discussion about whether or not we pay our bills."

" If they want to discuss the budget for the following year, it is a reasonable topic. However, we don't bargain to pay our expenses.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, has stated that it would be a mistake for the White House to forgo talks with Republicans on the debt ceiling. McCarthy met with Manchin last week, and according to Manchin, the GOP leader promised not to slash Social Security and Medicare.

Manchin said Monday night of the president and the head of the House GOP, "I think those two can get something done." I am certain about that.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) expressed confidence that Biden will consider measures to guarantee the long-term viability of programs like Social Security and Medicare, which "are both heading for insolvency," in contrast to certain House Republicans.

That doesn't mean you have to remove services, but it does mean you need to implement changes that will increase the long-term viability of those programs, Thune said on Tuesday.

"It does reduce the portion of the budget that you can handle if you take that off the table in these conversations."

To prevent a market-shaking default, then-Vice President Biden and Senate GOP Leader McConnell worked out a spending ceiling agreement more than ten years ago.

But this time, McConnell has asserted that McCarthy should take the initiative, claiming that nothing will pass the Republican-led House if it cannot clear the Democratic-led Senate.

According to McConnell, the 2011 agreement succeeded in limiting spending in the short term but put too much pressure on defense spending.

"All of us support Kevin and wish him well in the talks," McConnell added. Biden would ultimately need to negotiate with the GOP to prevent a debt default that, in the words of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently, might cause a "world financial disaster," according to Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), a senior party appropriator. No one has all the cards, according to Fleischmann.