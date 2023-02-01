Dogecoin jumps 10% after Elon Musk's alleged Twitter payment scheme was revealed.

Dogecoin

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Elon Musk is considering adding a payment mechanism to Twitter, which fueled rumors that the business would integrate the alternative currency into his social media platform and send Dogecoin to new heights.

According to the article, Twitter has begun creating the software required to implement payments on the system and asking for regulatory licenses as part of its effort to develop a new revenue stream for the site.

According to insiders who spoke to the FT, a team at Twitter is also building a vault for securely keeping user data that a payment system would gather.

Having the ability to accept payments on Twitter is crucial for the firm since its $5 billion advertising business has suffered since Musk acquired Twitter in October, with marketers citing worries over management and content control.

Musk has promoted dogecoin as a means of payment in the past and has been a prominent buyer of the cryptocurrency. The possibility that it would be a method of payment on Twitter caused the meme currency to increase by as much as 10%, reaching an intraday high of $0.095655.

Later, the advantage was reduced to 7%. During Tuesday's session, it was outperforming the majority of the top 10 most traded cryptocurrencies.

The meme coin's price increase in January was extended by Tuesday's gains for dogecoin, setting the stage for a 35% increase in the first month of 2023.

After a disastrous year in 2022, the move coincides with a larger upswing in the cryptocurrency markets. Since October 2021, January has seen an almost 40% increase in the price of bitcoin.

For the first time since the collapse of FTX, the market's overall worth of cryptocurrencies surpassed $1 trillion last week.

As expectations of a Fed rate hike hold steady and inflation slows, investors are warming to risky assets.

