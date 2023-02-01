According to a study, deer can be a source of old coronavirus variants.

Deer Photo by Scott Carroll on Unsplash

( CNN ) - A recent study has identified an Omicron-like variation of the virus that causes COVID-19 in a population of white-tailed deer in Ontario, Canada. This variant appears to be extremely divergent from circulating strains and sticks out on a long branch of the viral family tree.

However, there is no proof of persistent transmission from deer to people, and it is unlikely to represent an immediate threat to humans. The same strain has also been detected in a person from the same location who had verified contact with deer.

It is challenging to understand how this lineage formed, according to the researchers who initially identified what they are dubbing the Ontario WTD clade, as it appears to have been unreported and unsampled in the pandemic's background for over a year. They hypothesize that it spread from people to deer, then back to at least one person.

About 79 gene alterations distinguish the newly discovered branch of the SARS-CoV-2 family tree from the virus's initial strain, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China. 37 of them, or around half of them, have been seen in animals, although 23 of them have never been specifically recognized in deer. J. Scott Weese, a professor at the University of Guelph in Canada who specializes in the study of viruses that spread from animals to people, said of the study: "I believe it's a fairly significant study because we're witnessing possible development of the virus in an animal reservoir."

Weese claims that in the past, we may have observed the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreading between humans and animals before it stopped. After these overflow or spillback incidents, there was no sign that it was enduring and altering the animal population.

However, the new clade's closest viral cousins may be traced back 10 to 12 months to people and mink in Michigan, a state that borders Ontario.

It appears that the shift took place within an animal over the course of many months to a year and that it traveled somewhere.

Weese, who examined the data but was not engaged in the research, claims that we simply do not know what species or where. The paper was published on the preprint platform BioRxiv before peer review.

Indications of a fresh animal reservoir

According to Weese, deer are excellent hosts for SARS-CoV-2 in many ways. They are especially prone to infection, although they don't generally become sick, and because they nest in groups, the virus may easily spread among them.

During the hunting season, this novel strain was discovered. Hunters delivered their dead deer to researchers, who analyzed and swabbed them. There is no proof, according to the researchers, that this strain has caused persistent deer-to-human or human-to-human transmission.

Further observation is made challenging by the fact that the local hunting season has ended and the Omicron wave has passed through.

Early laboratory research indicates that the novel strain is quickly neutralized by antibodies produced in response to immunization, suggesting that this strain is unlikely to represent an immediate threat. What could occur in the future is the issue.

According to research author and director of special pathogens at Canada's National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, Bradley Pickering, "I think most people were assuming, and it's accurate, that humans are driving the epidemic."

So it appears that this is spreading among wildlife now. If it persists in North American deer, it may spread and evolve further.

"There is a risk that it will always be there and that it could eventually kind of come back to individuals,"

The virus has another means of surviving.

To stop the spread of the virus, farmed animals with SARS-CoV-2, such as mink or hamsters sold in Hong Kong pet stores, are frequently slaughtered. When the virus is present in a population of wild animals, that is not feasible.

There are vaccinations for animals, but vets use them for the same reason they do for humans: to prevent sickness and prevent the animal—like a tiger in a zoo—from falling seriously ill or passing away.

Weese asserted that vaccines "aren't extremely efficient in preventing transmission." That would be a high standard to set since we would need an animal vaccine that is superior to a human vaccine, yet animal vaccines use older technology.

According to a recent study, a coronavirus infection in a human probably came from a white-tailed deer in Canada. It would be the first known occurrence of a COVID-19 overflow from a white-tailed deer—a prevalent species throughout North America—into another species, according to the case, which was described in a preprint publication.

The virus is widely spread among white-tailed deer populations in the United States, according to earlier research.

However, before this most recent revelation, the virus seemed to be quite similar to that seen in neighboring people, indicating that we were probably the ones who infected the deer rather than the other way around.

In a recent paper published in BioRxiv, a group of 32 Canadian academic and government researchers concluded that in late 2021, more than a dozen white-tailed deer in Canada had contracted a coronavirus with a constellation of "mutations that had not previously been observed among SARS-CoV-2 lineages."

A person who had intimate contact with white-tailed deer in Ontario was found to have the same coronavirus variant, according to a subsequent study. (It was found as part of the routine genomic screening Canada performed on all COVID-19 patients in the region at the time.)

All of this evidence points to the virus has been circulating among deer and evolving as it moved from one animal to the next until finally infecting a human.

The genetic research indicates that direct transmission from deer to humans is "the most plausible scenario," according to the scientists, but it is conceivable that the virus was originally transmitted through a different host species, such as a mink.

According to specialists, the preliminary research, which has not yet undergone peer review, does not cause for concern.

According to Jüergen Richt, a veterinarian and the director of the Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases at Kansas State University, who was not involved in the study, the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus from a deer is still much higher than the likelihood of doing so from another person.

Nasal swabs from deer

Between November and December 2021, researchers collected tissue and nasal samples from 300 deceased white-tailed deer in southern and eastern Ontario.

All of the animals had already been examined as part of an annual monitoring program for chronic wasting disease, which kills deer and their families after being slain by hunters.

However, the researchers discovered that 17 of 298 deer, or 6% of the animals, tested positive for a "new and highly divergent lineage" of the coronavirus. A handful of the samples examined were inedible.

As a consequence of their findings, which also indicated that the variety is an earlier COVID form that predates Delta and Omicron, coronavirus may have been circulating among deer for a considerable amount of time.

The authors of the study examined whether the deer virus would probably be able to evade an existing COVID vaccination after learning about the coronavirus cases and concluded that it would probably still offer strong coverage.

Richt agrees that the deer-to-human transmission looks to be the most plausible explanation for the human case in Ontario; therefore, this is fantastic news.

However, he points out that there are probably still unrecorded viral varieties in humans and other animals, which might make the situation more complicated than we think. When in doubt, he explains, "as a scientist, you constantly have to discuss what else may be occurring."

The Canadian team notes that it is yet unknown if there are any further human cases of the Ontario deer-related virus or if there have been any other instances in which the virus has spread from deer to people.

The authors of the research noted that since the samples were taken, "both human and [white-tailed deer] testing and genetic surveillance in this region have been limited due to the advent of Omicron and the end of deer-hunting season."

Cases for mink and hamster

During the pandemic, there have been documented cases of humans becoming ill from eating farmed mink, as well as a case in which a pet shop employee in Hong Kong caught the virus from a hamster.

As a result, the hamsters in that shop were put to death, and the city government requested that owners of recently acquired pet hamsters turn them in so they can be put to death.

The researchers point out that it is far harder to prevent—as well as identify—transmission between white-tailed deer and people than it is in contrast to those few incidences with domestic animals.

We still don't know exactly how the coronavirus got into deer. As National Geographic reported in August 2021, deer may interact with people for study, conservation activities, tourism, and hunting.

Researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at the time hypothesized that the virus may have infected deer through polluted wastewater or by contact with other afflicted animals, such as mink.

Early in 2021, researchers from the USDA discovered COVID antibodies in 40% of tested white-tailed deer in Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The research indicated that the animals had been in contact with the virus, yet none of the deer showed any symptoms. Later research found the COVID virus in deer in Iowa and other places. According to Richt, it is now conceivable that the virus is "circulating broadly" among animals in the United States.

The Canadian team writes that increasing surveillance of people and animal populations, particularly deer, is "particularly important."

The virus was discovered in deer and one person in Ontario, but there is currently "no indication of repeated deer-to-human or sustained human-to-human transmission," they said.

They assert that it is crucial to find reservoir hosts that can support prolonged viral transmission or transfer the virus from one species to another.

According to Tracey McNamara, a veterinary pathologist at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California, "I think this is going to be landmark research."

"This will be the future of biosurveillance," the author says, "where we will have to look across the spectrum of the animal kingdom—not just people in isolation, not just animals in isolation, but performing that job jointly—which is what this group achieved, and that was fairly impressive."