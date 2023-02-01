A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with police

Gun Shot Photo by Tsvetoslav Hristov on Unsplash

( CNN ) - A CNN station said that the suspect suspected of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Oregon this month died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a long standoff with police on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, CNN affiliate KTVL reported that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, passed away in the hospital after police surrounded a property in Grants Pass, Oregon, where he was thought to be hiding beneath a home.

According to the article, authorities had been pleading with the suspect to turn himself in.

Foster was taken into custody late Tuesday night, according to Grants Pass police, who did not elaborate on how the standoff ended. Foster had been wanted by authorities for a week. On Wednesday, police indicated they would conduct a press conference.

The FBI's Portland office, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, and the Grants Pass police have all been contacted by CNN but have not responded.

Foster was said to have been spotted walking a dog in the Grants Pass region on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

After discovering a woman who had been chained and brutally beaten into unconsciousness inside a Grants Pass residence, police said the search for Foster started on January 24. When the police arrived, Foster had already left the crime scene, according to them.

According to Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman, the person remained hospitalized on Sunday and was in critical condition.

According to the police chief, federal, state, and local officials have been looking "round-the-clock" for Foster, who is sought on accusations of attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault.

Chargesheets acquired by CNN affiliate KDRV reveal that the prosecution alleges Foster tried to kill the lady while "intentionally tormenting" her.

According to the police chief, the victim suffered the alleged assault over a "protracted period."

A friend discovered the victim at first, then phoned the police and named Foster as the suspect, according to Hensman.

According to the police chief, the situation when officers arrived on January 24 was "extremely nasty," and the photos collected by the investigators are "horrific."

Hensman said to CNN on Monday, "I've seen a lot in my job, but certain things do remain with you, and this will be stained in my mind for many years to come."

Hensman told CNN on Monday that Foster and his victim had a "previous connection." He remarked, "This was not a random attack," without giving any other information.

According to the police chief, investigators are currently sorting through a "substantial amount" of evidence and following up on the avalanche of tips that the agency has so far received.

Hensman has advised anybody who comes into contact with Foster, whether face-to-face or online, to dial 911 right away. The "very dangerous individual" may have been armed, the police said.

Police claim that the suspect poses a threat to people who "befriend" him.

Hensman stated on Monday that he did not think Foster was a "random attacker," but added that with someone like him, "nothing is off the table."

The head of police declared that "he's a menace to others." "I believe he would pose a threat to anyone who attempted to become his buddy."

According to earlier reports from the police, Foster could be utilizing dating apps to discover possible new victims or coerce individuals into aiding him in avoiding capture. On Monday, Hensman declined to say if Foster was still using the applications.

According to Clark County records, Foster has been charged in two different incidents in Las Vegas with assaulting women with whom he had connections.

According to the documents, Foster was accused of felony assault that constituted domestic abuse in the first instance.

According to the records, his ex-girlfriend claimed that he attempted to strangle her on Christmas Eve of 2017 after discovering that another guy had contacted her.

In 2019, for alleged abuses against his then-girlfriend, he was additionally charged with felony assault, battery, and abduction.

In that case, the victim spoke with the police. Foster repeatedly strangled her and held her restrained for most of the ensuing two weeks, according to a Las Vegas police report.

She had seven fractured ribs, two black eyes, and abrasions on her wrists and ankles from being tied up when she was eventually able to flee and get to a hospital, according to the report.

Foster agreed to plea agreements in both instances. He received credit for serving 729 days of his maximum 30-month jail term in the first instance.