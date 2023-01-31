GOP colleagues are informed by Rep. George Santos that he will not be serving on any House committees.

White House Photo by David Everett Strickler on Unsplash

Washington — In a meeting held behind closed doors on Tuesday, embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York informed his party's members that he would step down from committee assignments due to lingering doubts about his history and his future in Congress.

Earlier this month, House Republican leaders assigned Santos to the House Small Business Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

The New York Republican requested to be temporarily removed from the panels due to "ongoing attention" surrounding inquiries into his personal and campaign finances, according to a statement.

"I take this choice very seriously," I said. Without media attention, the 118th Congress' business must proceed, according to Santos.

I must give my full attention to representing New Yorkers in Congress and serving the residents of the Third Congressional District.

Santos told CBS News that he has "nothing to hide" and that he is "certain" that he will be exonerated in the probe.

A day after meeting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Capitol Hill, Santos reportedly asked the speaker if he could withdraw himself from committees. Santos decided to give up his position on the two panels.

After the House GOP meeting, McCarthy told reporters, "I think it was the proper judgment that he's off committees for now until he could clear up everything."

Santos would be able to retake the positions if and when he responds to all inquiries and is "cleared," the speaker said, adding that if the currently vacant seats on the Small Business and Science Committees are filled, it will only be temporarily.

McCarthy stated that until he responds to all of the questions, "the voters have elected him, and he will have a voice here in Congress, and at that point, he will be eligible to be placed on committees."

Santos apologized to his colleagues for becoming a nuisance at the House Republican conference meeting, two insiders told CBS News. Santos "voluntarily withdrew himself" from House committees, according to GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the leader of the Republican conference and a backer of Santos during his congressional campaign.

The head of the small business committee from Texas, Rep. Roger Williams, said that Santos' exclusion might just be temporary and that he would soon be permitted to rejoin the panel.

Williams informed reporters of Santos' choice to forego his assignments: "If that's what he wants to do, that's what he wants to do if he feels like it's a diversion from what we are trying to achieve."

I believe he made the correct choice, and we will have a spot when he returns. State and federal authorities are looking into the Republican politician, who represents New York's 3rd Congressional District and has acknowledged inventing significant portions of his history.

Additionally, the Federal Election Commission and the House Ethics Committee have received complaints against him about his use of campaign funds and the submission of his financial disclosure forms.

Republicans in the New York congressional delegation and others have called on Santos to stand down, but he has refused. Santos' future in Congress will be decided by the district's voters; McCarthy has also failed to take any action against him.

A recent Newsday/Siena College survey found that the majority of Santos's supporters think he should resign from his position in Congress. 78% of the 653 registered voters in Santos's district who took part in the survey, including 71% of Republicans, agreed that he should vacate his position.

83% of his constituents, including 78% of GOP voters, have a negative opinion of him. The poll's margin of error was 4.4 percentage points, plus or minus.

In response to a question regarding the decision to appoint Santos to two House committees, the speaker told "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Santos, like all other members of the House, elected, "have a right to serve," including on a committee. McCarthy, however, has used his unilateral authority to prevent Reps.

Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from joining the House Intelligence Committee. Though at least three Republican legislators are opposed to the idea, he has also promised to schedule a vote to prevent Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar from being a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Two New York Democrats urged McCarthy to prevent Santos from accessing confidential material amid inquiries over the Republican lawmaker's background and campaign finances, stating that they have "severe concerns" about him. Reps. Gregory Meeks and Joe Morelle said in a letter that "the multiple alarming claims about his behavior over decades throw his integrity into question and imply he cannot be trusted with private and classified material that might endanger the United States' national security."