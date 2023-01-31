13-year-olds are too young, according to the US Surgeon General, to use social media.

Despite some of the most popular sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, permitting users to be that age, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said he feels 13 is too young for children to be on social media platforms.

On Sunday, Murthy said in an interview with CNN that he thought young teens who use social media "do a disservice" to themselves.

On "CNN Newsroom," Murthy stated, "I feel that 13 is too early based on the research I've seen." The skewed and frequently distorted social media world frequently does a disservice to many of those youngsters.

"It's a moment where we need to be attentive to what's going on in how they think about their self-worth and their relationships," the author said.

Murthy did not specify whether or not there would be formal recommendations or guidelines based on that viewpoint.

According to the corporate website of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, users must be at least 13 years old to use its platforms.

Both TikTok and Snapchat, according to their respective websites, require users to be at least 13 years old.

Children under the age of 13 are not permitted to open their own Google accounts, according to YouTube's parent corporation, Google. According to YouTube's website, parents can create a "supervised account" for a kid under the age of 13 and manage the content restrictions.

Social media platforms often demand that users join by entering their birth dates. Given that kids are permitted to use social media starting at age 13, Murthy said he would want to see parents "band together" to keep their early adolescents off the sites.

"A lot more successful technique in ensuring your kids don't get exposed to danger early is if parents can band together and say you know, as a group, we're not going to allow our kids to use social media until 16 or 17 or 18 or whatever age they want," he told CNN.

Murthy's remarks came a little over a year after he released an advisory identifying a crisis in young people's mental health and stating that it was "essential" to address the issue.

Technology may assist young people greatly, according to Murthy's advice, but it can also expose children to harmful information. Additionally, it exhorted all socially relevant parties to act to solve the problems with juvenile mental health.

According to a study, certain teens' and adolescents' usage of social media is associated with signs of sadness and anxiety, problems with their body image, and reduced life satisfaction. One major study identified a correlation between heavy social media usage during adolescent puberty and lower life satisfaction one year later.

However, not all teenagers go through such things. It's still unclear if there are distinctions in the consequences for mental health based on when kids first use social media, and researchers are still trying to figure out who is more at risk of harmful effects from social media.

Amy Orben, a psychologist who oversees the University of Cambridge's Digital Mental Health Programme, wrote to ABC News in response to a question about when young people should begin using social media.

"We still know very little about what age is right for young people to start using social media, especially as social media use is very varied and impacts different people in different ways," she said.

Parenting advice

For some parents, attempting to restrict their child's usage of social media may seem impossible given how pervasive technology has become in daily life.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises young people to limit their daily screen time and social media use to no more than two hours. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises against any screen usage for kids under the age of two.

The AAP advises setting age-appropriate and tailored screen time limitations for older children. The AAP advises parents to promote physical exercise, establish screen time limitations for older children (such as prohibiting social media use while completing schoolwork), and designate unplugged areas of the home, such as the dining room table.

The group advises parents to work with their children to draught a "Family Media Plan" that will serve as a kind of contract and guide for setting priorities. 2019 saw a special program from ABC News, led by Diane Sawyer, that examined the effects of screen usage and social media.

A panel of experts offered advice to parents in the show on how to limit their kids' and adolescents' use of technology at home and in their daily lives.

