Contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" challenges an unanswered riddle, and even the program admits he "has a point."

Some run and find it relaxing after a few miles, and some people don't run and would rather do almost anything else instead of running.

Ben, a Wheel of Fortune player from California, was therefore shocked to see the answer revealed after he missed it when he took part in the bonus round in the category of "Fun and Games" on the Jan. 26 broadcast.

It was, er, "taking a jog," that's why. And he told Pat Sajak, the long-running show's host, just what he thought. Ben said, "Well, see, I simply don't consider jogging fun and games," when Sajak said, "You just didn't have the letters."

Sajak said, "Oh, well, there you are," in a stressful moment for a show that generally follows the script day in and day out. Ben then gave the camera a thumbs-up sign.

"That wasn't terrible," Sajak said. Online, fans criticized the presentation and said that the incident was genuinely horrible. They praised Ben, claiming he was humorous and had a positive "vibe" for making a point.

They concurred with him that the puzzle had been classified incorrectly. People who saw him "absolutely agreed with him" and applauded him for finally criticizing the TV institution.

They said that "activity" or "What are you doing?" should have been the category. Nobody views it as entertainment, according to one commenter. Come on, that's fitness.

Another person remarked the "Fact." category is incorrect... Even the program acknowledged at some point that Ben "had a point." When Yahoo Entertainment contacted Wheel of Fortune for comment, they did not answer. Ben at least made it out of there with more than $18,000.