Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officer

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffVRm_0kX5CTij00
Police OfficerPhoto byFred MoononUnsplash

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was stopped for a traffic violation on January 7 and later beaten to death, was the subject of the traffic stop, and the Memphis Police Department announced on Monday that seven of its officers had been dismissed from their duties.

Driving the news: The department said in a statement that the officers, including the five who were each charged last week with second-degree murder and other offenses, were dismissed from duty on Jan. 8, the day after Nichols was battered by cops and hospitalized.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Preston Hemphill, a white man, was dismissed as a result of his participation in the original traffic stop, during which he discharged a taser gun.

Hemphill's involvements and activities, according to the department, are still being looked at even though no charges have been brought against him.

Seven cops have been let go in all, although the department has only named six. On Monday, it simply used the term "other officer" to describe the seventh officer.

Background: Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith, all of whom are black males, have been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

According to department spokesperson Christopher Williams, Hemphill was hired in 2018. What they're saying: According to the department's statement, "There are several charges that are impending and still developing."

The statement adds, "We anticipate the ensuing round of personnel measures in the days ahead." The big picture: The FBI's Memphis Field Office and the Department of Justice are looking into possible police civil rights violations involving Nichols.

Nichols' family's attorneys stated last week that early results from an independent autopsy proved he "suffered substantial bleeding caused by a violent beating," even though the Shelby County medical examiner's office has not yet disclosed an official cause of death.

In response to the murder accusations leveled against five of its members, the Memphis Police Department declared it had permanently disbanded the special unit Scorpion after the publication of the video evidence.

Before the films' release on Friday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis denounced the officers' actions, calling their conduct "unconscionable."

To focus: In a statement released on Monday, the Memphis Fire Department announced that two of its EMTs and a lieutenant had been discharged as a result of an internal inquiry. Robert Long, JaMicheal Sandridge, and Michelle Whitaker, the lieutenant, were all found to have "violated many" departmental rules and procedures.

When the EMTs saw Nichols handcuffed and leaning against a police cruiser, they "failed to conduct a proper patient evaluation," the statement added.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Memphis police officer# Tyre Nichols# Death# Police# Breaking News

Comments / 5

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
3K followers

More from Sherif Saad

Omaha, NE

Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.

Police shot and killed a man who opened fire inside a Target store in Nebraska while brandishing an AR-15-style gun, according to officials. According to authorities, neither patrons nor staff at the Omaha location reported any injuries.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.

( CNN ) - As a wave of ice and sleet continues to batter sections of the southern and central US into the late hours, hazardous driving conditions are now connected to three deaths in Texas.

Read full story
189 comments
California State

The Biden administration is involved in a conflict over the Colorado River between California and its neighbors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has a suggestion for the six other western states that share the Colorado River after months of discussions behind closed doors: wander off. The plan California presented on Tuesday asserts higher priority senior water rights to the greatest section of the river that have been stipulated in a decades-old agreement while making no notable concessions to requests from its neighbors.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

After Florida's "woke" allegations, the US black history curriculum was altered.

After conservative opponents said that a US high school curriculum on African-American history amounted to "woke indoctrination," the program was altered. A draught of the new advanced-level course was criticized by Florida Republicans as having no instructional value.

Read full story
3 comments
Islandton, SC

Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.

On June 7, 2021, Alex Murdaugh, a former attorney, assistant district attorney, and member of a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty, is accused of killing both his wife, Maggie and their son, Paul, who was 22 years old.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

A recently released course on African American studies avoids DeSantis' critique

On Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month, the nonprofit organization in charge of the Advanced Placement program presented its updated curriculum. The formal framework for the College Board's Advanced Placement course in African American studies, which was just made public, appears to exclude several themes that led Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, to endorse its rejection.

Read full story

McCarthy and Biden discuss the debt ceiling while exchanging jabs.

WASHINGTON — the disparities between the White House and the Republicans in charge of the House in the days before the meeting have come to light. Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden will have a high-stakes talk about the need to increase the country's borrowing ceiling to prevent a financial disaster on Wednesday at the White House.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Vice President Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton give eulogies during Tyre Nichols' memorial ceremony in Memphis.

Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday. His brutal arrest and subsequent death sparked a wave of sadness and fury. On January 10, Nichols passed away, three days after being assaulted by police during a traffic stop.

Read full story
1 comments

The House GOP has low hopes for the McCarthy-Biden debt summit

Any agreement to discuss would seem like a triumph because Democrats aren't showing any indications of bending and Republicans aren't ready to commit to their budget cut proposal.

Read full story
6 comments

Dogecoin jumps 10% after Elon Musk's alleged Twitter payment scheme was revealed.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Elon Musk is considering adding a payment mechanism to Twitter, which fueled rumors that the business would integrate the alternative currency into his social media platform and send Dogecoin to new heights.

Read full story

According to a study, deer can be a source of old coronavirus variants.

( CNN ) - A recent study has identified an Omicron-like variation of the virus that causes COVID-19 in a population of white-tailed deer in Ontario, Canada. This variant appears to be extremely divergent from circulating strains and sticks out on a long branch of the viral family tree.

Read full story
Grants Pass, OR

A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with police

( CNN ) - A CNN station said that the suspect suspected of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Oregon this month died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a long standoff with police on Tuesday night.

Read full story
16 comments
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.

At Tyre Nichols' burial tomorrow in Memphis, where the Rev. Al Sharpton will give a eulogy and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump will issue a "call to action" in response to the 29-year-old black man's passing, vice president Kamala Harris will be there.

Read full story
362 comments

GOP colleagues are informed by Rep. George Santos that he will not be serving on any House committees.

Washington — In a meeting held behind closed doors on Tuesday, embattled Republican Rep. George Santos of New York informed his party's members that he would step down from committee assignments due to lingering doubts about his history and his future in Congress.

Read full story
32 comments

13-year-olds are too young, according to the US Surgeon General, to use social media.

Despite some of the most popular sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, permitting users to be that age, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said he feels 13 is too young for children to be on social media platforms.

Read full story
157 comments

Contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" challenges an unanswered riddle, and even the program admits he "has a point."

Some run and find it relaxing after a few miles, and some people don't run and would rather do almost anything else instead of running. Ben, a Wheel of Fortune player from California, was therefore shocked to see the answer revealed after he missed it when he took part in the bonus round in the category of "Fun and Games" on the Jan. 26 broadcast.

Read full story
37 comments

88 people have died as a result of the suicide attack at a mosque in Pakistan.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials said that 88 people had died as a result of a suicide explosion at a mosque in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday. One of the bloodiest strikes on Pakistani security personnel in recent years was the assault on a Sunni mosque within a significant police complex.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.

( CNN ) - As a result of the fatal police beating of black motorist Tyre Nichols, three Memphis Fire Department employees have been fired, and it has been revealed that a total of seven police officers have been placed on leave. Critics around the country have called for police reform.

Read full story
49 comments
Memphis, TN

A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.

( CNN ) - The fallout from the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols now includes the removal of a sixth Memphis officer, requests for further criminal charges against cops, and calls for worldwide police reform.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy