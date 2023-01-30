Memphis, TN

A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.

Sherif Saad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdRoa_0kWaHTWn00
PolicePhoto byPierre HermanonUnsplash

( CNN ) - The fallout from the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols now includes the removal of a sixth Memphis officer, requests for further criminal charges against cops, and calls for worldwide police reform.

Officer Preston Hemphill "was removed from duty along with the other officers" engaged in the January 7 confrontation with Nichols, according to Memphis police Maj. Karen Rudolph.

Hemphill has been on administrative leave since the start of the inquiry, according to Memphis police spokesman Kimberly Elder. Elder would like to reveal if Hemphill is getting paid or if any other officers have been placed on leave.

According to body cam footage, Hemphill fired a Taser stun gun at Nichols and said, "One of those prongs hit the guy." Hemphill later tells another officer, "I hope they kick his ass."

Five other Memphis police officers have been dismissed and are facing second-degree murder charges concerning Nichols' death.

Hemphill has been cleared of all charges. "He was never there at the second scene" that led to the beating, according to Hemphill's attorney Lee Gerald, and he has been working on the inquiry.

Attorneys for Nichols' family are perplexed as to why authorities fired five black police officers and charged them with murder while remaining relatively silent about Hemphill's participation in the incident.

"The news today from Memphis officials that Officer Preston Hemphill was purportedly removed from duty weeks ago but not yet dismissed or prosecuted is extremely upsetting," lawyers Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement Monday.

"It certainly begs the issue of why the white cop engaged in this heinous incident was covered and sheltered from public scrutiny."

However, officials were aware that publishing video evidence of Nichols' beating without charging cops may be "incendiary," according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Sunday.

"The ideal way was to speed the inquiry and the consideration of charges so that the charges could come first and then the video could be released," he explained.

The video of the heinous beating "outraged" the Memphis Police Chief. The footage depicted "acts that defy humanity," according to Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis.

The attack has heightened public criticism of how police in the United States employ force, particularly against individuals of color. Many mysteries persist weeks after Nichols' death.

Whether or not police will face charges: Frank Colvett, a member of the Memphis City Council, asked why more cops at the scene of Nichols' beating had not been reprimanded or suspended. It's still unclear if Hemphill or others will be charged criminally.

"We are investigating all of the police and first responders on the scene," Shelby County District Attorney's Office spokesman Erica Williams said Monday.

"They might face charges or not, but we're looking into everyone." Indictment charges against the police coming within weeks were "unusual," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told CNN on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lAOaQ_0kWaHTWn00
PolicePhoto byKing's Church InternationalonUnsplash

How Memphis' police chief will fare: While some have commended Chief Davis' quick response in the case, she also established the contentious SCORPION squad, to which the indicted officers were affiliated.

"There will be a reckoning for the police department and the leadership," Colvett said. "She'll have to account not only to the council but to the residents - and the whole globe."

What happens to fire and sheriff's personnel? Two Memphis Fire Department workers who were initially assigned to Nichols' care have been dismissed from duty pending the conclusion of an internal inquiry.

In addition, two Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

If Nichols' death leads to national police reform, the Congressional Black Caucus has requested a meeting with President Joe Biden this week to press for police reform discussions.

What the video demonstrates

The video of the fateful incident is upsetting to see. It begins with a traffic stop and progresses to cops continuously assaulting Nichols with batons, punching and kicking him while his hands are bound behind his back at one point.

Nichols can be heard pleading for his mother while being kicked and pepper-sprayed. He was handcuffed and fell to the ground.

A stretcher arrived at the site after another 23 minutes. Nichols was admitted to the hospital and died three days later. "All of these policemen broke their promise to protect and serve," said Crump, one of the attorneys representing the Nichols family.

Mourners erected a makeshift monument at the residential street corner where Nichols was assaulted. Protesters marched in cities around the country, including New York, Atlanta, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Nichols was recalled by his family as a nice son and father who liked skating, photography and watching sunsets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jb6CS_0kWaHTWn00
PolicePhoto bySamuel Regan-AsanteonUnsplash

They remembered his charm and embraces and lamented the lost opportunities. Family members have sworn to "continue to shout his name until justice is delivered."

Second-degree murder allegations are being challenged by an expert.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, and Desmond Mills Jr., the five fired cops charged in connection with Nichols' beating, are scheduled to be arraigned on February 17.

Mills Jr. did not breach "lines that others violated" during the argument with Nichols but was instead a "victim" of the system he worked within, according to his attorney Blake Ballin.

According to Martin's lawyer, William Massey, "no one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die." Requests for comment from the attorneys of the other former officers were not immediately returned.

The Memphis Police Association declined to comment on the terminations other than to say that the city of Memphis and Nichols' family "deserve to hear the whole narrative of the circumstances leading up to his death and what may have contributed to it," according to a statement from the union.

According to the Shelby County district attorney's office, each of the five fired officers is charged with seven counts, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, official misconduct, and official oppression.

However, according to Alexis Hoag-Fordjour, assistant professor of law and co-director of the Center for Criminal Justice at Brooklyn Law School, a second-degree murder charge, which requires intent to kill, may be more difficult to prove than a first-degree felony murder prosecution.

"First-degree felony murder" indicates a murder occurred in combination with an underlying offense, explained Hoag-Fordjour, who practiced law in Tennessee.

"Here, every single charge that the Memphis district attorney prosecuted these five men with were felonies. "Kidnapping is the underlying offense that would justify a first-degree murder accusation - felony murder."

The abduction charges against cops may appear uncommon since "we deputize law enforcement professionals to undertake seizures and to make arrests," according to Hoag-Fordjour on "CNN This Morning" on Monday.

"But at this point... what would have been lawful action crossed the threshold into illegality." While first-degree felony murder may be simpler to prove, second-degree murder convictions are still achievable, according to Hoag-Fordjour.

According to Tennessee law, a person can be convicted of second-degree murder if they were fairly confident their acts would result in the death of another person, according to Hoag-Fordjour.

And several of the punches delivered to Nichols, including kicks to the head and baton strikes while he was down on the ground, may be considered lethal, she added.

A SCORPION squad linked to a deadly beating has been disbanded.

According to Memphis police spokesman Maj. Karen Rudolph, the five fired officers involved in Nichols' beating were members of the now-defunct SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) squad.

Hemphill, the officer placed on administrative leave, was also a member of the Scorpion Squad, according to a person familiar with his job.

The squad, which debuted in 2021, assigned officers to locations where police were seeing an increase in violent crime. "That heinous behavior we witnessed in that video, we believe it was part of the culture of the Scorpion squad," Crump said.

"We ordered that they disband immediately so that anything like this does not happen again," he stated. "The culture was just as responsible for Tyre Nichols' death as those policemen."

Memphis police will deactivate the squad indefinitely. "While the terrible actions of a few cast a veil of disgrace on the title of a scorpion, it is critical that we, the Memphis Police Department, take proactive measures in the healing process for those impacted," stated the department.

Colvett was in favor of eliminating the Scorpion unit. "I think it's a wise decision, and the mayor is correct," the council member stated. "These are not activities that represent the Memphis Police Department."

According to City Council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas, the case should allow the city to "dig further" into community and police ties.

"In Memphis, we witnessed a nonviolent and direct feeling of protest, and I think it's because maybe we do have trust and hope that the system will get it right this time," Easter-Thomas said.

Police reform is becoming more popular.

Crump urged Congress to enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the Democratic-controlled House but not the equally divided Senate.

"The violent beating of Tyre Nichols was murder," Congressional Black Caucus head Rep. Steven Horsford stated in a statement Sunday.

"The violent beating of Tyre Nichols was murder," Congressional Black Caucus head Rep. Steven Horsford stated in a statement Sunday.

The head of the Tennessee State Conference NAACP praised Davis for "doing the right thing" by not waiting six months to a year to terminate the officers who abused Tyre Nichols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRXdq_0kWaHTWn00
PolicePhoto byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash

"By failing to create and pass measures to combat police brutality, you're writing another black man's obituary," Gloria Sweet-Love said of Congress. "You have the blood of Black America on your hands." "So get up and do something."

On the state level, two Democratic legislators have stated their intention to introduce police reform legislation before the general assembly's Tuesday filing deadline.

According to Tennessee state Rep. G.A. Hardaway, who represents a portion of Memphis and Shelby County, the proposals would address mental health treatment for law enforcement employees, hiring, training, and disciplining methods, among other issues.

While Democrats are in the minority, with 24 members to 99 Republicans, Rep. Joe Towns Jr. believes this measure is bipartisan and should pass on both sides of the aisle.

"You'd be hard-pressed, OK, to look at this film (of Tyre Nichols) and not want to do something," he added. "What the heck would happen if a dog in this county was abused like that?"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Memphis officer# Tyre Nichols# Police# Memphis Officers# CNN News

Comments / 0

Published by

I am covering national and local news, sports, entertainment, business, technology, and more with award-winning writing and photographs. Stay tuned!

Irvine, CA
3K followers

More from Sherif Saad

Austin, TX

Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.

As a winter storm covered the city in ice and cut power—and heat—to thousands of inhabitants for days, the mayor of Austin, Texas, responded to rising criticism and apologized for a lack of contact with citizens.

Read full story
2 comments

The former law firm's CFO says his wife and son were slain, she approached Alex Murdaugh about missing monies.

( CNN ) - As prosecutors try to persuade the judge to allow testimony about Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes, the former chief financial officer of Murdaugh's law firm testified in his double murder trial on Thursday about confronting the now-disbarred lawyer about missing funds the morning his wife and son were killed.

Read full story
2 comments
Sayreville, NJ

FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquiry

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- As they investigate for her killer, a team of detectives are looking into every part of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's life, including her personal, professional, and religious activities.

Read full story
2 comments

Chinese surveillance balloon alleged by the Pentagon to be above the US

( CNN ) - Defense Department sources said on Thursday that the US is following a rumored Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon above the continental United States, a development that may further strain already strained relations between the US and China.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Officials from the NRSC meet with Kari Lake

Kari Lake, the unsuccessful candidate for governor of Arizona, met with representatives of the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Thursday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Read full story
4 comments
Illinois State

Rep. Delia Ramirez, a progressive, will respond to the State of the Union address.

The State of the Union speech will be followed by a progressive answer from Illinois' Rep. Delia Ramirez, a first-term Democrat. She will likely discuss President Joe Biden's speech in her speech on Tuesday on behalf of the leftist Working Families Party and counter the Republican comments from Rep. Juan Chillari of Arizona and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas.

Read full story
Arizona State

GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.

PHOENIX — A collection of resolutions, including one to condemn Republican leaders involved in overseeing previous elections, were up for discussion at a megachurch where the Arizona Republican Party gathered over the weekend to map out its future after suffering significant losses in the midterm elections.

Read full story
4 comments
Colleton County, SC

Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.

In Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina, where Alex Murdaugh is on trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, the seventh day of testimony will begin. In court on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh's former closest buddy of 40 years sobbed as he recalled the moment he discovered he had stolen millions of dollars from customers of a legal company and $192,000 from himself.

Read full story

Ocasio-Cortez blows up about the vote as well Targeting ladies of color, Omar slams his notepad on the platform.

In a fiery address on the House floor on Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., reacted vehemently to a vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Read full story
240 comments
Wyoming, OH

Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to family

Police in Ohio fatally shot a guy who, according to his relatives, was clearing up the residence of his deceased grandmother. Joe Frasure was shot on Monday in Wyoming town and passed away on Tuesday in the hospital.

Read full story

As 8 deaths are now connected to an ice storm in the South, New England will see its worst wind chills in decades.

( CNN ) - As the number of fatalities associated with an ice storm in the South increased to eight, dangerous wind chills as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit below zero are expected to pummel the Northeast.

Read full story
Omaha, NE

Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.

Police shot and killed a man who opened fire inside a Target store in Nebraska while brandishing an AR-15-style gun, according to officials. According to authorities, neither patrons nor staff at the Omaha location reported any injuries.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.

( CNN ) - As a wave of ice and sleet continues to batter sections of the southern and central US into the late hours, hazardous driving conditions are now connected to three deaths in Texas.

Read full story
203 comments
California State

The Biden administration is involved in a conflict over the Colorado River between California and its neighbors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has a suggestion for the six other western states that share the Colorado River after months of discussions behind closed doors: wander off. The plan California presented on Tuesday asserts higher priority senior water rights to the greatest section of the river that have been stipulated in a decades-old agreement while making no notable concessions to requests from its neighbors.

Read full story
17 comments
Florida State

After Florida's "woke" allegations, the US black history curriculum was altered.

After conservative opponents said that a US high school curriculum on African-American history amounted to "woke indoctrination," the program was altered. A draught of the new advanced-level course was criticized by Florida Republicans as having no instructional value.

Read full story
5 comments
Islandton, SC

Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.

On June 7, 2021, Alex Murdaugh, a former attorney, assistant district attorney, and member of a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty, is accused of killing both his wife, Maggie and their son, Paul, who was 22 years old.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

A recently released course on African American studies avoids DeSantis' critique

On Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month, the nonprofit organization in charge of the Advanced Placement program presented its updated curriculum. The formal framework for the College Board's Advanced Placement course in African American studies, which was just made public, appears to exclude several themes that led Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, to endorse its rejection.

Read full story

McCarthy and Biden discuss the debt ceiling while exchanging jabs.

WASHINGTON — the disparities between the White House and the Republicans in charge of the House in the days before the meeting have come to light. Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden will have a high-stakes talk about the need to increase the country's borrowing ceiling to prevent a financial disaster on Wednesday at the White House.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

Vice President Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton give eulogies during Tyre Nichols' memorial ceremony in Memphis.

Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday. His brutal arrest and subsequent death sparked a wave of sadness and fury. On January 10, Nichols passed away, three days after being assaulted by police during a traffic stop.

Read full story
4 comments

The House GOP has low hopes for the McCarthy-Biden debt summit

Any agreement to discuss would seem like a triumph because Democrats aren't showing any indications of bending and Republicans aren't ready to commit to their budget cut proposal.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy