A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.

( CNN ) - The fallout from the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols now includes the removal of a sixth Memphis officer, requests for further criminal charges against cops, and calls for worldwide police reform.

Officer Preston Hemphill "was removed from duty along with the other officers" engaged in the January 7 confrontation with Nichols, according to Memphis police Maj. Karen Rudolph.

Hemphill has been on administrative leave since the start of the inquiry, according to Memphis police spokesman Kimberly Elder. Elder would like to reveal if Hemphill is getting paid or if any other officers have been placed on leave.

According to body cam footage, Hemphill fired a Taser stun gun at Nichols and said, "One of those prongs hit the guy." Hemphill later tells another officer, "I hope they kick his ass."

Five other Memphis police officers have been dismissed and are facing second-degree murder charges concerning Nichols' death.

Hemphill has been cleared of all charges. "He was never there at the second scene" that led to the beating, according to Hemphill's attorney Lee Gerald, and he has been working on the inquiry.

Attorneys for Nichols' family are perplexed as to why authorities fired five black police officers and charged them with murder while remaining relatively silent about Hemphill's participation in the incident.

"The news today from Memphis officials that Officer Preston Hemphill was purportedly removed from duty weeks ago but not yet dismissed or prosecuted is extremely upsetting," lawyers Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement Monday.

"It certainly begs the issue of why the white cop engaged in this heinous incident was covered and sheltered from public scrutiny."

However, officials were aware that publishing video evidence of Nichols' beating without charging cops may be "incendiary," according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy on Sunday.

"The ideal way was to speed the inquiry and the consideration of charges so that the charges could come first and then the video could be released," he explained.

The video of the heinous beating "outraged" the Memphis Police Chief. The footage depicted "acts that defy humanity," according to Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis.

The attack has heightened public criticism of how police in the United States employ force, particularly against individuals of color. Many mysteries persist weeks after Nichols' death.

Whether or not police will face charges: Frank Colvett, a member of the Memphis City Council, asked why more cops at the scene of Nichols' beating had not been reprimanded or suspended. It's still unclear if Hemphill or others will be charged criminally.

"We are investigating all of the police and first responders on the scene," Shelby County District Attorney's Office spokesman Erica Williams said Monday.

"They might face charges or not, but we're looking into everyone." Indictment charges against the police coming within weeks were "unusual," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told CNN on Sunday.

How Memphis' police chief will fare: While some have commended Chief Davis' quick response in the case, she also established the contentious SCORPION squad, to which the indicted officers were affiliated.

"There will be a reckoning for the police department and the leadership," Colvett said. "She'll have to account not only to the council but to the residents - and the whole globe."

What happens to fire and sheriff's personnel? Two Memphis Fire Department workers who were initially assigned to Nichols' care have been dismissed from duty pending the conclusion of an internal inquiry.

In addition, two Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

If Nichols' death leads to national police reform, the Congressional Black Caucus has requested a meeting with President Joe Biden this week to press for police reform discussions.

What the video demonstrates

The video of the fateful incident is upsetting to see. It begins with a traffic stop and progresses to cops continuously assaulting Nichols with batons, punching and kicking him while his hands are bound behind his back at one point.

Nichols can be heard pleading for his mother while being kicked and pepper-sprayed. He was handcuffed and fell to the ground.

A stretcher arrived at the site after another 23 minutes. Nichols was admitted to the hospital and died three days later. "All of these policemen broke their promise to protect and serve," said Crump, one of the attorneys representing the Nichols family.

Mourners erected a makeshift monument at the residential street corner where Nichols was assaulted. Protesters marched in cities around the country, including New York, Atlanta, Boston, and Los Angeles.

Nichols was recalled by his family as a nice son and father who liked skating, photography and watching sunsets.

They remembered his charm and embraces and lamented the lost opportunities. Family members have sworn to "continue to shout his name until justice is delivered."

Second-degree murder allegations are being challenged by an expert.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, and Desmond Mills Jr., the five fired cops charged in connection with Nichols' beating, are scheduled to be arraigned on February 17.

Mills Jr. did not breach "lines that others violated" during the argument with Nichols but was instead a "victim" of the system he worked within, according to his attorney Blake Ballin.

According to Martin's lawyer, William Massey, "no one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die." Requests for comment from the attorneys of the other former officers were not immediately returned.

The Memphis Police Association declined to comment on the terminations other than to say that the city of Memphis and Nichols' family "deserve to hear the whole narrative of the circumstances leading up to his death and what may have contributed to it," according to a statement from the union.

According to the Shelby County district attorney's office, each of the five fired officers is charged with seven counts, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, official misconduct, and official oppression.

However, according to Alexis Hoag-Fordjour, assistant professor of law and co-director of the Center for Criminal Justice at Brooklyn Law School, a second-degree murder charge, which requires intent to kill, may be more difficult to prove than a first-degree felony murder prosecution.

"First-degree felony murder" indicates a murder occurred in combination with an underlying offense, explained Hoag-Fordjour, who practiced law in Tennessee.

"Here, every single charge that the Memphis district attorney prosecuted these five men with were felonies. "Kidnapping is the underlying offense that would justify a first-degree murder accusation - felony murder."

The abduction charges against cops may appear uncommon since "we deputize law enforcement professionals to undertake seizures and to make arrests," according to Hoag-Fordjour on "CNN This Morning" on Monday.

"But at this point... what would have been lawful action crossed the threshold into illegality." While first-degree felony murder may be simpler to prove, second-degree murder convictions are still achievable, according to Hoag-Fordjour.

According to Tennessee law, a person can be convicted of second-degree murder if they were fairly confident their acts would result in the death of another person, according to Hoag-Fordjour.

And several of the punches delivered to Nichols, including kicks to the head and baton strikes while he was down on the ground, may be considered lethal, she added.

A SCORPION squad linked to a deadly beating has been disbanded.

According to Memphis police spokesman Maj. Karen Rudolph, the five fired officers involved in Nichols' beating were members of the now-defunct SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) squad.

Hemphill, the officer placed on administrative leave, was also a member of the Scorpion Squad, according to a person familiar with his job.

The squad, which debuted in 2021, assigned officers to locations where police were seeing an increase in violent crime. "That heinous behavior we witnessed in that video, we believe it was part of the culture of the Scorpion squad," Crump said.

"We ordered that they disband immediately so that anything like this does not happen again," he stated. "The culture was just as responsible for Tyre Nichols' death as those policemen."

Memphis police will deactivate the squad indefinitely. "While the terrible actions of a few cast a veil of disgrace on the title of a scorpion, it is critical that we, the Memphis Police Department, take proactive measures in the healing process for those impacted," stated the department.

Colvett was in favor of eliminating the Scorpion unit. "I think it's a wise decision, and the mayor is correct," the council member stated. "These are not activities that represent the Memphis Police Department."

According to City Council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas, the case should allow the city to "dig further" into community and police ties.

"In Memphis, we witnessed a nonviolent and direct feeling of protest, and I think it's because maybe we do have trust and hope that the system will get it right this time," Easter-Thomas said.

Police reform is becoming more popular.

Crump urged Congress to enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the Democratic-controlled House but not the equally divided Senate.

"The violent beating of Tyre Nichols was murder," Congressional Black Caucus head Rep. Steven Horsford stated in a statement Sunday.

The head of the Tennessee State Conference NAACP praised Davis for "doing the right thing" by not waiting six months to a year to terminate the officers who abused Tyre Nichols.

"By failing to create and pass measures to combat police brutality, you're writing another black man's obituary," Gloria Sweet-Love said of Congress. "You have the blood of Black America on your hands." "So get up and do something."

On the state level, two Democratic legislators have stated their intention to introduce police reform legislation before the general assembly's Tuesday filing deadline.

According to Tennessee state Rep. G.A. Hardaway, who represents a portion of Memphis and Shelby County, the proposals would address mental health treatment for law enforcement employees, hiring, training, and disciplining methods, among other issues.

While Democrats are in the minority, with 24 members to 99 Republicans, Rep. Joe Towns Jr. believes this measure is bipartisan and should pass on both sides of the aisle.

"You'd be hard-pressed, OK, to look at this film (of Tyre Nichols) and not want to do something," he added. "What the heck would happen if a dog in this county was abused like that?"