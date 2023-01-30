An introvert-friendly business may generate several thousand dollars a month in passive revenue.

Passive Income Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

There are several methods to earn extra money. You may charge for your artistic services, such as rapping or video editing. Conferences allow for work. You can instruct. However, these are quite sociable jobs, and if you're more of an introvert, spending your free time mingling with others might be exhausting.

Fortunately, many side jobs don't require much interaction with other people. One of them offers printable goods that customers can purchase online, download, and print themselves. One viable website to sell them on is Etsy, which is awash in printable vendors.

Jen Glantz, the founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and the author of the newsletters Monday Pick-Me-Up and Odd Jobs, advises browsing the website to gain some inspiration for what you can do.

For instance, if you type "printables" into an Etsy search bar, you'll find a variety of printables, including ADHD planners, wedding planners, habit trackers, budget trackers, to-do lists, kid-friendly chore charts, letter sound worksheets, bill trackers, vision boards, and mindfulness journals.

Additionally, according to Glantz, "downloads are something that you don't have to be extremely brilliant to produce." Start creating them after you have a concept using free design websites like Canva.com, graphic design software like Adobe Illustrator, or even Microsoft Excel.

Some are as straightforward as a Word document labeled "Perfect Vacation Ideas." After that, convert them to PDFs and begin setting up your store.

In 2019, Rachel Jiminez launched her Etsy shop, where she offers hundreds of printables, including digital calendars and Christmas treasure hunts. She earned about $160,000 in passive income from it in 2021.

Jiminez suggests employing strategies like optimal SEO techniques to choose what to offer. After she develops an idea on her own, she researches it using websites like trends.google.com and trends.pinterest.com to determine how many people are searching for it or what they are looking for in its vicinity.

She searched Elf on a Shelf to see if anyone was seeking Elf on Shelf ideas, a letter from the elf, etc. in the context of her Christmas merchandise.

She also advises taking into account your hobbies, life events, and seasons. Valentine's Day-related ideas could work best in February, Easter-related ideas would work best in April, and so on. Also, explore how you can help the communities that you are a part of.

Are you a fitness professional who is aware that other professionals may be seeking suggestions for workout regimens? Are you a babysitter who is aware that parents may want gaming suggestions for their kids?

Jiminez took Julie Berninger's course on starting an Etsy store for printables, which helped her hone her marketing abilities. In addition to other things, Berninger sells bachelorette party activity lists in her shop, which she first started in 2017.

She receives a passive income of roughly $1,000 per month from the website for herself.

If you decide to go in, keep in mind Etsy seller fees. You must pay 20 cents for each item you list, in addition to a 6.5% transaction charge for each sale.

However, you might be able to turn a profit in the correct market. There, I purchased media kit templates. "There, I purchased Instagram archive circles," claims Glantz. I could have made these things myself, but I liked them and purchased them.