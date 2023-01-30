Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address

Tyre Nichols Photo by davide ragusa on Unsplash

After a 29-year-old black man died three days after being stopped for a traffic violation, Ben Crump asks for federal change to end police deaths.

RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols' parents, have agreed to attend Joe Biden's State of the Union speech next week at the request of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Steven Horsford, the caucus' chairman, said that he called Nichols' parents "to first convey our sympathies to them, to let them know that we stand with them, and to ask them what they want from us at this time."

Tyre Nichols was fatally beaten, and Donald Trump has called it "terrible" and "never should have occurred."

Mid-February will see the arraignment of the five former police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols. They are expected to appear for a "bond arraignment" on February 17, according to court documents, Fox News reported on Sunday.

As a result, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith lost their jobs, and the specialised Scorpion unit to which they belonged was disbanded.

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Nichols family, demanded federal action to end the pattern of black males being killed by police as soon as the news broke.

The "heinous" murder of Tyre Nichols, allegedly committed by five police officers, was described as "a failure of fundamental humanity."

As criminal and civil rights investigations are being conducted, five Memphis police officers have been dismissed for breaking many departmental rules in Tyre Nichols' death. According to Gustaf Kilander

According to Tyre Nichols' mother, Memphis police barred her from visiting her dying son in the hospital.

Nichols, 29, passed away in Memphis, Tennessee, on January 10 as a result of injuries received during the city's police officers' arrest of him three days prior.

On the morning of his death, at 4 a.m., a doctor at St. Francis Hospital called his mother, RowVaughn Wells, to inform her that her son's organs were failing and to come to the hospital right away.

Why aren't you here? he asked. And I responded, "The cops said I couldn't come because he was in custody," Ms Wells claimed in an interview with the network. The doctor continued by informing me that my son had had a cardiac arrest and that his kidneys had failed.