US official: Iran factory drone strike believed to have been carried out by Israel.

Drone Photo by Jason Blackeye on Unsplash

Officials claim that a drone assault caused the explosion that shook a military base in Iran. According to the Iranian authorities, defensive mechanisms prevented three drone assaults.

Iranian officials claim that a drone strike resulted in an "unsuccessful" bomb that was heard at a military base there. "The air defense struck one of the drones, while the other two were trapped in defensive traps and exploded."

Fortunately, no lives were lost during this failed attempt; however, the roof of the factory sustained some minor damage. In a statement, the ministry was quoted by IRNA, the official Iranian news agency.

The powerful explosion was first reported by Iranian news outlets, who also published a video of what seemed to be an ammunition factory and footage of rescue cars and fire trucks outside the building.

Social media was flooded with videos allegedly depicting the explosion, and witnesses reported hearing "three or four explosions."

According to a statement from the defense ministry, "the attack has not damaged our installations or mission... and such blind actions will not influence the continued growth of the country."

In recent years, there have been several explosions and fires close to Iranian industrial, nuclear, and military sites.

Iran announced in July that it had captured a group of Kurdish terrorists working for Israel who was planning to bomb a "sensitive" defense industrial facility in Isfahan.

The declaration was made while tensions over Tehran's nuclear program with Israel, Iran's bitter adversary, were rising. Israel claims that Iran wants to produce nuclear weapons. Iran disputes this.

The explosion occurs as negotiations between the US and Iran to rework their nuclear agreement seemed to be at a standstill.

When they rejected an agreement that was on the table and unanimously endorsed in September, the Iranians "killed the chance for a rapid return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA," a U.S. State Department spokesman told Fox News Digital in December. "For months, the JCPOA has been absent from the schedule. "We are not focused on it."

The Pentagon and the White House were contacted by Fox News Digital for comment, but no answer was received right away.