Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley

Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro, and Bad Axe are all included in the winter storm warning.

Since the snow has begun to fall, the winter storm warning is in effect. As of 9:00 p.m., 2 to 4 inches of snow had already fallen in a region to the west and surrounding Grand Rapids.

The winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday morning at 10:00. You may get a fair idea of when the snow will start to accumulate by looking at this end time. A blizzard occurred overnight and early on Sunday.

A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.

Up to two inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice buildup are forecast. There are no winter weather advisories in effect for Ann Arbor, Detroit, or Oakland County. Search for small amounts of snow, sleet, or freezing rain.

A winter weather advisory for 3 to 5 inches of snow is located on the north side of the winter storm warning. Ludington, Cadillac, Houghton Lake, Gladwin, Standish, Tawas, Oscoda, and Alpena are included in this.

There is no winter weather advisory for Traverse City. Here is the most recent output from the National Weather Service's human meteorologists. To produce the prediction, they combine all of the models.

From the Grand Rapids region and Muskegon through Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and the northern Thumb expect to see several reports of 6 to 7 inches of snow. There might be one or two isolated locations that receive 8 inches of snow.

An estimated 4 inches of snow will fall in Flint and Lansing. Detroit, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Ann Arbor are all inside the 1 to 3-inch snow band. The more you can anticipate 1 inch rather than 3 inches, the farther south you are.

Traverse City should receive 2 to 3 inches of snow if significant snowfall occurs north of the region. On the west side of Michigan, the snow should stop by 7:00 a.m., and on the east, it should stop by 10:00 a.m.