Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley

A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
Up to two inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice buildup are forecast. There are no winter weather advisories in effect for Ann Arbor, Detroit, or Oakland County. Search for small amounts of snow, sleet, or freezing rain.
A winter weather advisory for 3 to 5 inches of snow is located on the north side of the winter storm warning. Ludington, Cadillac, Houghton Lake, Gladwin, Standish, Tawas, Oscoda, and Alpena are included in this.
There is no winter weather advisory for Traverse City. Here is the most recent output from the National Weather Service's human meteorologists. To produce the prediction, they combine all of the models.
From the Grand Rapids region and Muskegon through Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and the northern Thumb expect to see several reports of 6 to 7 inches of snow. There might be one or two isolated locations that receive 8 inches of snow.
An estimated 4 inches of snow will fall in Flint and Lansing. Detroit, Kalamazoo, Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Ann Arbor are all inside the 1 to 3-inch snow band. The more you can anticipate 1 inch rather than 3 inches, the farther south you are.
Traverse City should receive 2 to 3 inches of snow if significant snowfall occurs north of the region. On the west side of Michigan, the snow should stop by 7:00 a.m., and on the east, it should stop by 10:00 a.m.
Comments / 1