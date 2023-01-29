After the Jerusalem terrorist assault, the security cabinet decided to "strengthen" the settlements.

Sherif Saad

Terror Attack

Ben Gvir says he will present legislation to implement the death sentence, and Netanyahu promises to "extract a price" on terrorists and their sympathizers.

After the bloodiest terror assault against Israelis in more than ten years, the security cabinet met late Saturday night and decided on many actions to "fight terror and extract a price from terrorists and their sympathizers," according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The high-level security cabinet met after a terrorist opened fire in Jerusalem's Neve Ya'akov neighborhood on Friday evening, leaving seven dead and three injured.

A 13-year-old Palestinian shot and injured two people outside the Old City of the capital on Saturday in a second incident.

Without going into greater detail, Netanyahu said that officials had resolved to "strengthen settlements" in the upcoming week in reaction to the assaults and the celebrations that followed in Palestinian communities.

The security cabinet also resolved to immediately block off Alqam Khayri's home in East Jerusalem's A-Tur district before demolishing it.

Khayri was the terrorist who attacked on Friday. Police claimed that they had shut down the residence a few hours later. Immediately following the incident on Friday night, security officers had already forced the inhabitants to evacuate the house.

The ministers decided to stop providing National Insurance and other benefits to terrorists' families who support their crimes.

A proposal that would invalidate the national ID number of terrorists' family members who support attacks will be discussed during the entire cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Israel

Netanyahu said that by accelerating and expanding the licensing procedure, "thousands of citizens" will be granted licenses to carry weapons.

According to Netanyahu, more police officers and troops would be deployed, and security forces would launch several operations to gather information, seize illicit weaponry, and make arrests.

Far-right Itamar Ben Gvir, the national security minister and a member of the security cabinet, declared during the meeting that he will soon introduce legislation permitting the death sentence for terrorists.

He hoped that a large majority would approve. At the security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu promised a forceful reaction to the assaults in his opening remarks. He declared, "Our answer will be forceful, quick, and accurate."

"We will damage anybody who attempts to harm us, and we will support anyone who helps them." Netanyahu continued, "We are not seeking an escalation, but we are ready for any eventuality."

After the assaults, he asked Israelis to respect the law. In the past, police have expressed their concern about potential "price tag" assaults committed as retaliation against Palestinians. "I appeal to Israel's citizens once more: refrain from enforcing the law on your own.

The time of the [Jewish] Underground is not what it is today. The army, administration, and security forces of our independent nation are first-rate, according to Netanyahu. "Let them do their task."

Aryeh Deri, the leader of Shas, who is not permitted to serve as a minister owing to his numerous prior criminal convictions, was also present at the security cabinet meeting. In response to Netanyahu's invitation for him to participate as an observer, he was permitted to attend the security council cabinet.

Before the meeting, Ben Gvir criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, alleging that she had refused to give the go-ahead for security personnel to barricade the residence of the Palestinian terrorist who was responsible for the shooting on Friday night. Baharav-Miari promptly refuted the assertion before he could address the security cabinet about it.

Since Netanyahu's new administration was inaugurated last month, Baharav-Miara has regularly found herself at odds with it, particularly over its extensive plans to reform the judicial system and the selection of Deri as a minister.

Sealing attackers' dwellings are frequently used instead of destroying them. The demolition process often takes many months. The family's petitions must be rejected by the High Court, and security personnel sometimes wait for the best opportunity to infiltrate Palestinian cities before carrying out operations.

Gaza

Earlier on Saturday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asked for sanctions on terrorists' families at a meeting with senior military officers.

Gallant said in a statement, "I ordered the security establishment to step up defense operations with a focus on the region around Jerusalem and to step up deterrence and preventative steps against anybody who is engaged or wants to attack people."

"We won't tolerate a circumstance where someone with privileges granted by the State of Israel kills Israeli civilians while continuing to live there," he said.

The shooting in Jerusalem, which resulted in seven deaths, was the bloodiest terrorist incident since 2011 when eight Israelis were killed after terrorists invaded Israel from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Since a gunman from East Jerusalem shot and killed eight Israeli students at the Mercaz Harav yeshiva in the city in 2008, this was the bloodiest Palestinian terror act.

On the morning of Saturday after the attack, there was another shooting in Jerusalem, which left two Israelis critically injured. A 13-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem, who was the attacker, was shot and injured before being arrested.

Also on Saturday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a restaurant close to Jericho in the West Bank's Almog Junction, but no one was hurt. A security officer shot and killed a Palestinian man carrying a weapon on Saturday night close to the Kedumim settlement in the northern West Bank.

Following many days of fighting in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, a fatal attack occurred on Friday. Since an IDF operation in the West Bank on Thursday morning that left nine Palestinians dead—most of them shooters and members of the organization, but at least one civilian was also killed—tensions have risen sharply.

The IDF said that the raid on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp was required to thwart upcoming assault preparations by a nearby Islamic Jihad terror cell. According to the IDF, the gang had guns and explosives that were primed.

Although no terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the bombing, Hamas praised it as a reaction to the IDF raid on Thursday. Both Israeli airstrikes in retaliation and rocket fire from Palestinian terror organizations in Gaza occurred overnight on Thursday, but both sides seemed determined to prevent an all-out conflict.

