Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.

The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area.

At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.

Inside a car, three victims were discovered dead. Four further patients were sent to neighboring hospitals, two of whom were in critical condition. The victims' ages and genders were not immediately disclosed.

Investigators were attempting to ascertain whether there had been a party at the opulent rental house, which is estimated to be worth $3 million. According to internet real estate listings, the property is contemporary and secluded, with a pool and an outdoor shower.

LAPD Officer Jader Chaves said the police were unaware of any prior complaints about noise or other party-related issues at the residence.

Authorities are gathering CCTV video of the area and searching the block for evidence, but they do not yet have any information on the suspects. The early-morning mass shooting is the sixth this month in the state and the fourth in Los Angeles this week.

"This is the fourth mass shooting this week in California and the eleventh nationwide." THESE. DAYS. Thoughts and prayers alone are insufficient. "Action is required," tweeted LA mayor Karen Bass.

On Monday, Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire in a Monterey Park ballroom during a Lunar New Year celebration, killing 11 people and injuring nine more.

He then shot himself in the head. Chunli Zhao, 67, a "disgruntled worker," is accused of shooting two nurseries in Half Moon Bay, Northern California, killing seven of his coworkers and injuring another.